The draw for the ATP 500 Dallas Open has been revealed, with top seeds Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton both handed intriguing pathways at the indoor event.

After falling to Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round of the Australian Open, world No 7 and top seed Fritz will look to get back to strong soil on home turf.

The US No 1 has been handed an opening-round test against compatriot Marcos Giron in Dallas, and could then take on another American, Brandon Nakashima, in round two.

Should Fritz then progress to the quarter-final, he is projected to face eighth seed Frances Tiafoe — in what would be their first meeting since their five-set US Open semi-final in 2024.

Tiafoe faces Frenchman Terence Atmane in the opening round of the ATP 500 event in Dallas, and could then face either Sebastian Korda or wildcard Michael Zheng in round two.

Korda and Zheng are set to meet for the second time in less than a month, with collegiate star Zheng stunning his compatriot in five sets at the Australian Open.

Also on this half of the draw is fourth seed Flavio Cobolli, with the Italian being Fritz’s projected semi-final opponent.

Looking for form after a difficult start to the season, the Italian will begin his campaign against a qualifier, and could then face Australian Open breakout star Eliot Spizzirri in round two.

Cobolli could then find himself up against rising star and sixth seed Learner Tien in the last eight, with the 20-year-old back in action after reaching his first Grand Slam quarter-final in Melbourne.

Tien has not been handed an easy draw in Dallas, with former US Open champion Marin Cilic facing him in round one, and then a potential meeting with Ethan Quinn in round two.

The bottom half of the draw is headlined by second seed and world No 2 Shelton, who will also return to action after his Australian Open quarter-final display.

Shelton has a challenging opener against Canada’s Gabriel Diallo and could then face Montpellier finalist Adrian Mannarino in round two — before a potential quarter-final against fifth seed Tommy Paul.

Paul has been in solid form to start 2026, after an injury-disrupted 2025, though he faces a difficult first-round test against Jenson Brooksby.

The winner of that could then face Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round, before a hypothetical quarter-final versus Shelton.

Searching for his first-ever ATP Tour title, third seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is projected to be Shelton’s opponent in the semi-final.

The Spaniard will start his campaign against a qualifier, but could then face either Alex Michelsen or Grigor Dimitrov in the second round.

Also in this section of the draw is seventh seed Denis Shapovalov, who enters this event as the reigning champion after defeating Casper Ruud in the 2025 final.

Shapovalov begins his campaign against a qualifier and could then face Reilly Opelka in round two, before a quarter-final versus Davidovich Fokina.

Projected quarter-final line-up

(1) Taylor Fritz vs (8) Frances Tiafoe

(4) Flavio Cobolli vs (6) Learner Tien

(7) Denis Shapovalov vs (3) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

(5) Tommy Paul vs (2) Ben Shelton

