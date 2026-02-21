Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexander Bublik, Daniil Medvedev, Jack Draper and Stefanos Tsitsipas will all star at the 2026 Dubai Championships, and the draw for the ATP event is out.

The ATP 500 tournament in Dubai is staged on outdoor hard courts at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre.

This will be the 34th edition of the men’s event in Dubai, and main draw action will take place from 23 to 28 February, after the qualifying matches on 21-22 February.

Tsitsipas is the reigning champion, with the Greek having beaten Auger-Aliassime in the 2025 championship match to secure his maiden title at the event.

Jaume Munar is the only player who has withdrawn, and the Spaniard’s place in the draw has been taken by Valentin Royer.

The Dubai main draw features 32 players, with eight seeds, and it is played over five rounds with no byes.

Seven top 20 players will compete, and the seeds are: Auger-Aliassime (1), Bublik (2), Medvedev (3), Draper (4), Andrey Rublev (5), Jakub Mensik (6), Karen Khachanov (7) and Jiri Lehecka (8).

Top half

World No 7 and top seed Auger-Aliassime will play Zhang Zhizhen in his first match, while he could face Moez Ecahrgui or a qualifier in the second round, before a potential quarter-final meeting with eighth seed Lehecka.

Lehecka faces a tough draw, with Arthur Fils in the first round and either Tomas Machac or Denis Shapovalov in the second round.

No 3 seed Daniil Medvedev will start his campaign against Shang Juncheng, while he could play either Stan Wawrinka or Benjamin Hassan — both wildcards — in the second round.

Medvedev’s projected quarter-final opponent is Khachanov, who will start against a qualifier before a possible second round meeting with Zizou Bergs or Jenson Brooksby.

Bottom half

Fifth seed Rublev is at the top of the bottom half, and he will play Valentin Royer in his first match.

Tsitsipas will face fellow unseeded star Ugo Humbert in a brutal opening round draw, and the winner could play Rublev in the second round.

The player who comes through this section is projected to meet No 4 seed Draper in the quarter-finals.

Draper, who is playing his first tournament since the US Open in August, will face a qualifier in the first round, while Fabian Marozsan and Arthur Rinderknech are his possible second round opponents.

In the bottom quarter, Mensik and Bublik are projected to face off in the quarter-final.

Mensik will meet Hubert Hurkacz in a tough opening round match, while he could play Alexei Popyrin or Kamil Majchrzak in the second round.

Bublik will begin his tournament against a qualifier, and he will play either Tallon Griekspoor or a qualifier if he reaches round two.

Projected Dubai quarter-finals

Auger-Aliassime (1) vs Lehecka (8)

Medvedev (3) vs Khachanov (7)

Rublev (5) vs Draper (4)

Mensik (6) vs Bublik (2)

