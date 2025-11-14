Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been the ATP Tour’s two standout performers in 2025, and they look set to end their dominant campaigns on a high.

Having already met in three Grand Slam finals this year, Alcaraz and Sinner are both still in contention at the ATP Finals, and may well be set for another showdown in the year-end championships final.

Both men have made serene progress through the event so far, and, with just two matches left, the opportunity for the Spaniard and Italian to make significant prize money history still presents itself.

How have they fared in Turin?

Alcaraz and Sinner were the two heavy favourites heading into the ATP Finals, and there seems to be no reason to bet against them after the end of the round-robin stage.

The Spaniard was the first in action and, for the first time in his career, won all three of his group-stage matches to successfully top the group.

Alcaraz’s toughest match came against Taylor Fritz, beating the American in three tight sets, though he was a straight-sets victory over both Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti.

Victory in his final match against Musetti sealed the year-end No 1 ranking for the Spaniard.

Though he cannot overtake Alcaraz at the top of the ATP Rankings, Sinner is looking primed and ready to become just the ninth man to successfully defend the title in Turin.

The Italian rode into the tournament after indoor triumphs in Vienna and Paris and, after the conclusion of his round-robin campaign, has now won 29 consecutive indoor matches.

Sinner started his campaign with a win over Felix Auger-Aliassime, before further victories over Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton — all without dropping a set.

He will now face de Minaur in the semi-final, with Alcaraz’s semi-final opponent set to be either Zverev or Auger-Aliassime.

What prize money have they already earned?

Prize money is awarded by match in Turin, with Alcaraz and Sinner’s unblemished tournament records meaning that they are already set for a significant payday.

An individual round-robin win is worth $396,500 at the ATP Finals this year, while players who complete all three round-robin matches are awarded a participant fee of $331,000.

With three wins from three, Alcaraz and Sinner have both already earned a staggering $1,520,500 — and they could be set to earn even more across the rest of the event.

What prize money can Alcaraz and Sinner still win?

Big prize money is on offer for each group-stage match in Turin, but the stakes get even higher across the knockout rounds.

We know that Sinner will face de Minaur — an opponent he holds a 12-0 record against — in his semi-final, while Alcaraz’s semi-final opponent is yet to be decided.

However, what we do know is that a further $1,183,500 is on offer for the two men who triumph in Saturday’s semi-final showdowns.

If it is Sinner and Alcaraz that prevail, they will hold a staggering total of $2,704,000 ahead of the final, with an unbeaten champion guaranteed should it be those two who do battle on Sunday.

An unbeaten champion is guaranteed to make men’s tennis prize money history in Turin this year.

Victory in the final will see the champion add a further $2,367,000 to their paycheck at the end of the tournament, ensuring that an unbeaten winner will take home a whopping $5,071,000 this year.

While it would not beat the $5,235,000 won by Elena Rybakina at the WTA Finals, it would be the highest official payout in men’s tennis history, beating the $5,000,000 awarded to Alcaraz at the US Open this year.

With Sinner and Alcaraz the only unbeaten players left in the event, both men have a golden chance to make further tennis history over the next two days.

