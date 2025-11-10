The ATP Finals are underway and, after some unusual scheduling across the opening two days of action, Tuesday’s schedule sees proceedings return to their normal system at the ATP Finals.

With uncertainty about Novak Djokovic’s participation and the qualification of both Felix Auger-Aliassime and Lorenzo Musetti, the two men’s singles groups were both split over the first two days of the event.

However, the final four days of round-robin action will see one group in action per day — and it will be Group Jimmy Connors that returns to action for two crunch clashes on Tuesday.

ATP Finals order of play (November 11, 2025 – local time)

n/b 14:00: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (6) Taylor Fritz

n/b 20:30: (9) Lorenzo Musetti vs (7) Alex de Minaur

What to expect

The second stage of round-robin matches at the ATP Finals sees the winners play winners and losers play losers from the opening phase of action.

Sunday saw top seed Alcaraz defeat de Minaur to move one step closer to a year-end No 1 finish, though the altered order of play meant both men had to wait to learn their next opponents.

However, Fritz’s impressive win over home favourite Musetti — in after Djokovic’s withdrawal — means the American will take on the top seed, with the Italian facing the seventh seed.

It will be the fourth time in the space of four months that Alcaraz and Fritz have met, playing in the Wimbledon semi-finals, Laver Cup, and Japan Open final this season.

Tennis News

What Lorenzo Musetti said about Novak Djokovic’s last-minute ATP Finals withdrawal

ATP Rankings: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner swap places, Ben Shelton’s new career high, Learner Tien +10

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 4-1, though Fritz’s only win was on the indoor Laver Cup courts in September.

The night session will see Musetti and de Minaur battle for their first win, a match that neither can likely afford to lose.

Having lost the Athens final on Saturday, Musetti looked a little fatigued at times versus Fritz, while de Minaur now holds a 0-4 record at the ATP Finals — after three defeats on his 2024 debut.

Musetti leads their head-to-head 3-1, with two wins on clay this year, though they have never met on indoor hard.

How can Alcaraz and Fritz seal progression?

The match-up between Alcaraz and Fritz is arguably the biggest in this group, and the winner of this encounter could seal a semi-final spot on Tuesday.

Should Alcaraz beat Fritz, he would qualify and seal the top spot in the group if de Minaur then beats Musetti in the night session match.

The Spaniard would already be assured of six points heading into the final stage of round-robin matches, with only the winner of Fritz versus de Minaur on Thursday able to match that.

Victory over Musetti would give Alcaraz a dominant nine points from nine, while if he lost to Musetti, he would still see off the winner of Fritz versus de Minaur on head-to-head.

The same logic would work for Fritz, should he beat Alcaraz and then Musetti beats de Minaur.

Fritz would hold six points and a head-to-head lead over Alcaraz and Musetti, who would then battle on Friday for second place, regardless of how the American fared against de Minaur.

Alcaraz can also progress if he wins and Musetti beats de Minaur, and Fritz can also progress if he wins and de Minaur beats Musetti.

However, they would need set and game percentages to fall their way, and it is unlikely they would have guaranteed top spot even if that does prove to be enough for qualification.

What do Musetti and de Minaur need?

Seventh seed de Minaur and ninth seed Musetti both tasted straight-set defeats in their opening-round matches, and now face the risk of exiting the tournament early.

Musetti will be out if he loses to de Minaur and Alcaraz beats Fritz, while de Minaur will be out if he loses to Musetti and Fritz beats Alcaraz.

If Musetti were to lose, the qualification door may still be open if Fritz beats Alcaraz, while de Minaur could still have a chance if he tastes defeat and Alcaraz beats Fritz.

However, in those latter scenarios, they would each be reliant on sets won and games won percentages across both matches to have any slight chance come Thursday.

Fundamentally, de Minaur and Musetti both need to win to have a realistic chance of progression to the semi-final; otherwise, their chances are slim to none.

Read Next: ATP Finals: How do ranking points and prize money work at year-end championships?