The ATP Finals round-robin stage is coming to a close in Turin, with Taylor Fritz and Lorenzo Musetti officially the first players to end their campaigns at the year-end championships.

Fritz looked well-placed to qualify in the final day of Group Jimmy Connors action in Turin, though the sixth seed’s loss to Alex de Minaur on Thursday left him unable to qualify for the semi-final.

That result meant Musetti needed to defeat Carlos Alcaraz to qualify for the knockout rounds, though the Italian’s straight-set defeat saw him join Fritz in exiting the event, Alcaraz topping the group and de Minaur progressing in second.

Here, we look at the prize money and ranking points that both Fritz and Musetti will take home from the ATP Finals.

What ranking points did Fritz and Musetti earn in Turin?

No ranking points are automatically awarded to players for qualifying for the year-end championships, meaning players have to contest — and win — matches to earn points.

Both Fritz and Musetti end their ATP Finals campaigns with one win and two defeats, with Fritz’s win coming over the Italian, and Musetti’s sole win coming versus de Minaur.

That means that both men earn 200 ranking points for their ATP Finals campaigns, with 200 points on offer per round-robin win in Turin.

De Minaur has also earned 200 ranking points thanks to his win over Fritz on Thursday, with Alcaraz on a full 600 points after an unbeaten group-stage campaign.

Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s ‘yin and yang’ rivalry hailed by former world No 1

Jannik Sinner seals prize money breakthrough as he extends incredible winning run at ATP Finals

What prize money did Fritz and Musetti earn in Turin?

Prize money works differently from ranking points at the ATP Finals, with a participant fee awarded to all of who qualified for the year-end championships.

Having successfully completed all three round-robin matches in Turin, both Fritz and Musetti will receive a complete participant fee of $331,000 for their campaigns.

However, with one win in Turin as well, both men add to their prize money payouts for the tournament.

Each round-robin win at the ATP Finals is worth a staggering $396,500, meaning that Fritz and Musetti both leave the tournament with total prize money earnings of $727,500 for their campaigns.

De Minaur is also on $727,500 for his campaign so far, while Alcaraz is already on $1,520,000 in winnings for the tournament, thanks to an unbeaten round-robin stage.

Read Next: What Carlos Alcaraz said about year-end No 1 feat, his indoor record and calls for Davis Cup change