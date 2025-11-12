The ATP and Italian Tennis Federation have issued a statement to confirm “the tragic passing of two spectators” during the ATP Finals in Turin.

The season-ending tournament kicked off on Sunday in the Italian city, but the second day of action was marred by tragedy during two unrelated incidents, with the first taking place in the morning outside of the main arena and the second later in the afternoon.

A 70-year-old man fell ill in the Fan Village in Piazza d’Armi early in the day while in the second incident a 78-year-old collapsed before Lorenzo Musetti’s match against Taylor Fritz at the Inalpi Arena.

The start of the Musetti-Fritz encounter was pushed back as an announcement was made that there was a medical emergency in the crowd.

Both individuals were rushed to the nearby Molinette Hospital in Turin in critical condition, but “sadly passed away” with the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation (FITP) confirming the news in a joint statement the following day.

“The FITP and ATP express their deepest condolences following the tragic passing of two spectators today during the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin,” it read.

“The two individuals, aged 70 and 78, had come to the Inalpi Arena to attend the matches. Both suffered sudden cardiac incidents at different times during the day.

“On-site medical and emergency personnel responded immediately, providing all possible assistance.

“Despite prompt intervention and subsequent transfer to hospital, unfortunately, both sadly passed away.

“The FITP and ATP extend their heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the two spectators.”

The Musetti-Fritz match eventually proceeded without any further disruptions with the latter winning the Jimmy Connors Group encounter 6-3, 6-4.

Later in the day, Jannik Sinner gave Italian fans something to cheer about as he defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in 7-5, 6-1 in the Bjorn Borg Group.

Turin’s Inalpi Arena – also known as Palasport Olimpico – has staged the ATP Finals since 2021 and its current contract will run until 2026 when another yet to be confirmed Italian city will take over hosting of the season-ending event.

This year’s tournament will come to a conclusion on Sunday November 16 with most believing world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner will battle it out for the title in the final.