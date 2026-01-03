The Hong Kong Tennis Open is one of the first stops on the ATP Tour in the 2026 season, and the draw is out, with Lorenzo Musetti, Alexander Bublik and Andrey Rublev all set to star.

Main draw play at the ATP 250 tournament, which is staged on outdoor hard courts at the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium in Hong Kong, will get underway on January 5 and conclude on January 11.

Alexandre Muller is the reigning champion, having defeated Kei Nishikori in the 2025 final to claim his only title to date.

The men’s singles draw in Hong Kong features 28 players, with the top four seeds (Musetti, Bublik, Rublev and Karen Khachanov) receiving a first round bye.

Arthur Fils is the only player who has withdrawn, and the Frenchman’s place in the draw has been taken by Botic van de Zandschulp.

Who will the seeded players face?

Musetti, the world No 8, is the top seed, and he is chasing his third ATP Tour title and first since 2022.

The 23-year-old Italian will take on either Tomas Martin Etcheverry or Valentin Royer in the second round in Hong Kong in his first match of the year, before a potential quarter-final meeting with sixth seed Gabriel Diallo.

Diallo will start his campaign against Jesper de Jong, and he could play either Coleman Wong or Mariano Navone in the second round.

World No 16 Andrey Rublev, who is the third seed, won the 2024 edition of the Hong Kong Open, and he will play either Wu Yibing or Fabian Marozsan in the second round.

The 28-year-old Russian could then face No 8 seed Nuno Borges in the quarter-finals. Borges will play Damir Dzumhur in his opener before a potential second round meeting with Marin Cilic or Adrian Mannarino.

At the top of the bottom half of the draw, No 7 seed Muller will begin his title defence against Miomir Kecmanovic.

The 28-year-old Frenchman could then play either Marcos Giron or a qualifier in the second round, while he is projected to take on fourth seed Khachanov in the last eight. Khachanov will meet a qualifier in the second round in his opening match.

No 2 seed Bublik will face either van de Zandschulp or a qualifier in his first match before a projected quarter-final meeting with fifth seed Lorenzo Sonego.

Sonego will play Rei Sakamoto in the opening round, while he could face Shang Juncheng or Francisco Comesana in the second round.

ATP Hong Kong Open projected quarter-finals (based on seeding)

Lorenzo Musetti (1) vs Gabriel Diallo (6)

Andrey Rublev (3) vs Nuno Borges (8)

Karen Khachanov (4) vs Alexandre Muller (7)

Alexander Bublik (2) vs Lorenzo Sonego (5)

