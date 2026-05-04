The Italian Open is the third clay-court ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the season, but how many ranking points are players defending from last year’s event?

Main draw ATP action at the Foro Italico will begin on Wednesday 6 May, and the event will conclude with the men’s singles final on Sunday 17 May.

The draw in Rome, which is the last big tournament before the French Open, features 96 players, with 32 seeds who receive a bye into the second round.

Italian Open ATP ranking points breakdown

Champion: 1,000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 400 points

Quarter-finalists: 200 points

Round of 16: 100 points

Round of 32: 50 points

Round of 64: 30 points

Round of 128: 10 points

Carlos Alcaraz was the champion in 2025, but he will not defend his title due to a wrist injury, which means he will lose the 1,000 points he earned.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner is defending 650 points in Rome after he lost to Alcaraz in the championship match last year. The Italian is seeking his maiden Italian Open crown.

Lorenzo Musetti and Tommy Paul lost in the semi-finals at the Foro Italico in 2025, and they are each defending 400 points.

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Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, Jack Draper and Hubert Hurkacz will all drop 200 points, having reached the quarter-finals last year. Draper will lose all of these points as he is not competing due to a knee injury.

Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov and Arthur Fils are among the men defending 100 points from fourth round exits in 2025.

Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who are seeded third and fourth, and the only seeded players not defending any points as they did not play in Rome last year.

Live ATP Rankings Top 20 After Rome Points Dropped

1. Jannik Sinner, Italy – 13,710

2. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain – 11,960

3. Alexander Zverev, Germany – 5,615

4. Novak Djokovic, Serbia – 4,710

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada – 4,060

6. Ben Shelton, United States – 4,030

7. Taylor Fritz, United States – 3,770

8. Alex de Minaur, Australia – 3,665

9. Daniil Medvedev – 3,370

10. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan – 3,190 (+1)

11. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy – 3,025 (-1)

12. Flavio Cobolli, Italy – 2,750

13. Jiri Lehecka, Czechia – 2,675

14. Andrey Rublev – 2,550

15. Karen Khachanov – 2,130

16. Valentin Vacherot, Monaco – 2,113

17. Arthur Fils, France – 2,040

18. Cameron Norrie, Great Britain – 1,888 (+1)

19. Luciano Darderi, Italy – 1,870 (+1)

20. Frances Tiafoe, United States – 1,850 (+2)

The 10 points received for a first round bye have been added to the tallies above.

READ NEXT: ATP Rankings: Sinner extends lead over Alcaraz; Fils, Jodar and Blockx soar; Ruud and Draper drop

