ATP Italian Open: Points being defended by Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev
The Italian Open is the third clay-court ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the season, but how many ranking points are players defending from last year’s event?
Main draw ATP action at the Foro Italico will begin on Wednesday 6 May, and the event will conclude with the men’s singles final on Sunday 17 May.
The draw in Rome, which is the last big tournament before the French Open, features 96 players, with 32 seeds who receive a bye into the second round.
Italian Open ATP ranking points breakdown
Champion: 1,000 points
Runner-up: 650 points
Semi-finalists: 400 points
Quarter-finalists: 200 points
Round of 16: 100 points
Round of 32: 50 points
Round of 64: 30 points
Round of 128: 10 points
Carlos Alcaraz was the champion in 2025, but he will not defend his title due to a wrist injury, which means he will lose the 1,000 points he earned.
World No 1 Jannik Sinner is defending 650 points in Rome after he lost to Alcaraz in the championship match last year. The Italian is seeking his maiden Italian Open crown.
Lorenzo Musetti and Tommy Paul lost in the semi-finals at the Foro Italico in 2025, and they are each defending 400 points.
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Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, Jack Draper and Hubert Hurkacz will all drop 200 points, having reached the quarter-finals last year. Draper will lose all of these points as he is not competing due to a knee injury.
Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov and Arthur Fils are among the men defending 100 points from fourth round exits in 2025.
Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who are seeded third and fourth, and the only seeded players not defending any points as they did not play in Rome last year.
Live ATP Rankings Top 20 After Rome Points Dropped
1. Jannik Sinner, Italy – 13,710
2. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain – 11,960
3. Alexander Zverev, Germany – 5,615
4. Novak Djokovic, Serbia – 4,710
5. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada – 4,060
6. Ben Shelton, United States – 4,030
7. Taylor Fritz, United States – 3,770
8. Alex de Minaur, Australia – 3,665
9. Daniil Medvedev – 3,370
10. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan – 3,190 (+1)
11. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy – 3,025 (-1)
12. Flavio Cobolli, Italy – 2,750
13. Jiri Lehecka, Czechia – 2,675
14. Andrey Rublev – 2,550
15. Karen Khachanov – 2,130
16. Valentin Vacherot, Monaco – 2,113
17. Arthur Fils, France – 2,040
18. Cameron Norrie, Great Britain – 1,888 (+1)
19. Luciano Darderi, Italy – 1,870 (+1)
20. Frances Tiafoe, United States – 1,850 (+2)
The 10 points received for a first round bye have been added to the tallies above.
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