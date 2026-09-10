Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz produced an absolute classic in the quarter final of the US Open as the American booked his place in the final four of his home Grand Slam.

The two men played a terrific five-set match that was decided by a deciding tie-break, which eventually finished after 3:30am in the morning.

The match came just days after new Australian Open chief, Andrew Abdo, suggested the Melbourne Grand Slam could scrap best-of-five sets matches in the future.

That has proved divisive and Shelton and Alcaraz’s epic bout more than proved that there is still life in the best-of-five set format still.

Feliciano Lopez, who was working on the match for Spanish television believes just that too.

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Speaking on social media, the Spanish star said: “One small reflection on the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton. Long live the five sets.

“It’s a shame that one has to lose, tennis is cruel but fascinating at the same time. Carlitos is healthy! Thanks to all the brave souls who joined us this past early morning.”

Both men looked fantastic in the quarter final, but they will have different focuses now.

Shelton is gearing up for a tantalising semi final against compatriot Frances Tiafoe, which will be played out on Friday, 11 September on Arthur Ashe.

It’ll be their fourth competitive match, with Shelton leading their head-to-head by 3-1. However, Tiafoe’s sole victory against Shelton came at the US Open, as he knocked him out of the round of 32 in a five-set contest back in 2024.

As for Alcaraz, the star will enjoy around two weeks off now and not play again until the Laver Cup, which takes place at The O2 Arena in London between September 25th and 27th.

Alcaraz is once again set to represent Yannick Noah’s Team Europe, having played the event in 2024 and 2025, and he will appear alongside Rafael Jodar, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, Jakub Mensik, and Flavio Cobolli.

He could be set for another clash with Shelton as the American will be playing for Andre Agassi’s Team World alongside Taylor Fritz, Learner Tien, Alexander Bublik, Alex de Minaur, and Tommy Paul.

After their appearances at the Laver Cup, both Shelton and Alcaraz will head to the Japan Open, which takes place between September 30th until October 6th.

Alcaraz is the defending champion at the ATP 500 tournament, as he beat Fritz in the final of the event in 2025. Shelton, meanwhile, has not played the tournament since 2024 so he has the chance to pick up some ranking points at the tournament.