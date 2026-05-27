Novak Djokovic has progressed to the third round at the 2026 French Open, but what is the tennis legend’s current position in the ATP Rankings?

The 24-time Grand Slam champion defeated world No 74 Valentin Royer 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(7), 6-3 on Court Philippe Chatrier in the second round at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

Djokovic looked on course to seal a convincing win when he was up a break at 3-2 and 4-3 in the third set, but his French opponent fought back. The Serb was then unable to convert a match point at 6-5 in the tiebreak.

In his opening round match at the clay-court Grand Slam, Djokovic overcame Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4.

Djokovic is seeking his fourth French Open crown, having lifted the Coupe des Mousquetaires in 2016, 2021 and 2023.

The 39-year-old won his most recent major title at the 2023 US Open.

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Novak Djokovic’s ATP ranking

In the latest edition of the ATP Rankings, published on Monday 25 May, Djokovic occupied the world No 4 position with 4,460 points.

Last week, Djokovic dropped the 250 points he earned for winning the 2025 Geneva Open as he did not compete at this year’s edition of the clay-court ATP 250 event in Switzerland.

In the Live ATP Rankings, Djokovic started the French Open with 3,660 points as he dropped the 800 points he collected for reaching the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year.

This saw Djokovic fall five places to ninth in the Live Rankings at the start of his campaign in Paris.

By winning his first and second round matches, Djokovic has gained 100 points and increased his total to 3,760 in the Live Rankings, which has moved him up two spots to seventh.

The Serb is level on points with Daniil Medvedev, and he has moved 40 points clear of Taylor Fritz. Both Medvedev and Fritz lost in the opening round.

He will face either Joao Fonseca or Dino Prizmic in the third round in Paris.

Djokovic has spent a record 428 weeks as the ATP world No 1, with his most recent spell in top spot ending in June 2024.

Greg Rusedski reacts to Novak Djokovic’s second round win

Former world No 4 Greg Rusedski gave his verdict on Djokovic’s win against Royer on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Impressive stuff from Novak. He battled,” said the 1997 US Open finalist.

“His second serve points weren’t great today but it’s all about finding a way to win. I don’t think you saw his dancing celebration because I don’t think he had much left with his legs to dance with.

“He’s 39 years of age and is breathing quite hard at the end of this match. This was a true test for Novak. He’s going to have to up his level again if he’s going to continue in these championships.”

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