The 2026 Madrid Open men’s singles draw is out, and Jannik Sinner’s entry has been confirmed, while Ben Shelton, Lorenzo Musetti, Arthur Fils and Jack Draper have all landed in the same quarter.

The tournament at Caja Magica is the second clay-court ATP Masters 1000 event of the season following the Monte Carlo Masters. This will be the 24th edition of the men’s tournament in the Spanish capital.

Main draw ATP action at the Madrid Open will get underway on Wednesday 22 April, and it will conclude with the final on 3 May.

The draw features 96 players, including 32 seeds, who receive an opening round bye. The top eight seeds are: Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton, Alex de Minaur, Lorenzo Musetti, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Bublik.

Casper Ruud is the defending champion, having beaten Jack Draper in the 2025 final.

Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz are among the players to withdraw from the event.

ATP Madrid Open draw

World No 1 Jannik Sinner, who is chasing his fifth consecutive Masters 1000 title and maiden Madrid Open crown, will begin his campaign against a qualifier.

The Italian could then play 32nd seed Gabriel Diallo in the third round and 15th seed Tommy Paul in the fourth round before a potential quarter-final meeting with fifth seed Alex de Minaur.

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De Minaur faces a tough draw as he could play Rafael Jodar in his opening match and 27th seed Joao Fonseca in the third round, while ninth seed Andrey Rublev is his projected last 16 opponent.

No 4 seed Ben Shelton and No 6 seed Lorenzo Musetti are projected to meet in the second quarter-final, but they will have to navigate a strong section that also features Jiri Lehecka (11), Valentin Vacherot (14), Arthur Fils (21) and Jack Draper (24).

In the bottom half, third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and eighth seed Alexander Bublik are projected to meet in the third quarter-final. Reigning champion Ruud, who is seeded 12th, could face Bublik in the fourth round.

Second seed Alexander Zverev, who is a two-time Madrid Open champion, could face No 7 seed Daniil Medvedev in the last eight in the bottom quarter.

Zverev will play Nuno Borges or Mariano Navone in his opening match before a potential third round meeting with Ugo Humbert, while 13th seed Karen Khachanov is his projected fourth round opponent.

ATP Madrid Open projected quarter-finals

Jannik Sinner (1) vs Alex de Minaur (5)

Ben Shelton (4) vs Lorenzo Musetti (6)

Alexander Bublik (8) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (3)

Daniil Medvedev (7) vs Alexander Zverev (2)

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