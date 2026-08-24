Cincinnati Open finalists Frances Tiafoe and Arthur Fils have shot up the rankings, while Carlos Alcaraz has dropped

Arthur Fils and Frances Tiafoe are the ATP Tour’s big ranking movers this week after their stellar runs at the Cincinnati Open.

The 22-year-old lifted the first Masters 1000 title of his career after beating the American 6-3, 1-6, 6-0 in a topsy-turvy final on Sunday.

Following his victory, the Frenchman said, “Wow, that feels good. That feels good. It’s a lot of training, a lot of things, a lot of sacrifice. Injury. To be able to win one title like this means a lot to me.

“It was tough, because I started very, very strong, and then in the second set I lost a little bit of focus. He played unbelievable and put me under pressure. I had a small talk with myself in the toilet.

“I looked at myself in the mirror and said, ‘Man, even if you have to lose, you’re not going to get worse. So you need to fight and you need to find a way’. My coach [also] told me a couple of things, and here we are.”

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While Fils ended France’s 12-year wait for a title at this level, Tiafoe’s search for his maiden Masters 1000 goes on. However, both he and the French star have catapulted themselves up the rankings.

According to the Live ATP Rankings, Fils has jumped 10 spots to 11th – a career-high for him. While Tiafoe has risen 11 places to 12th, leaving him just two positions below his highest-ever ranking. Incidentally, they are now fifth and eighth in the ATP Tour Race respectively.

Cincinnati semi-finalist Flavio Cobolli, who lost to the eventual champion in straight sets, has risen to a career-high sixth, while Montreal Masters winner Ben Shelton falls three spots to ninth.

Semi-finalist Brandon Nakashima is reaching new heights himself with the 25-year-old shooting up to 17th off the back of his deep runs in Canada and Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, Jiri Lehecka has tumbled to 19th and outside the top 20, former world No 5 Andrey Rublev is down to his worst ranking since 2019, as the 28-year-old is now 24th.

Further down the rankings, Quebec City winner Luca Van Assche has leapt up 14 places to a career-high 14th, while Cancun champion Hubert Hurkacz (+23) is now inside the top 50 again at 46th.

At the top, Alexander Zverev has once again overtaken Carlos Alcaraz into second as the Spaniard did not defend his Cincinnati title win due to a wrist injury. Finally, Jannik Sinner – who withdrew from the US Open with a knee injury – remains comfortably on top.

For the full top 20 rankings breakdown, see below.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner, Italy – 12,800

2. Alexander Zverev, Germany – 7,790 (+1)

3. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain – 7,160 (-1)

4. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada – 4,640

5. Novak Djokovic, Serbia – 3,770

6. Flavio Cobolli, Italy – 3,710 (+4)

7. Alex de Minaur, Australia – 3,650 (+1)

8. Daniil Medvedev, Russia – 3,580 (-1)

9. Ben Shelton, United States – 3,480 (-3)

10. Taylor Fritz, United States – 3,475 (-1)

11. Arthur Fils, France – 3,140 (+10)

12. Frances Tiafoe, United States – 2,680 (+11)

13. Rafael Jodar, Spain – 2,671 (-2)

14. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy – 2,605 (+1)

15. Learner Tien, United States – 2,565 (-3)

16. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan – 2,525 (-3)

17. Brandon Nakashima, United States – 2,485 (+5)

18. Jakub Mensik, Czechia – 2,445 (-2)

19. Jiri Lehecka, Czechia – 2,420 (-5)

20. Casper Ruud, Norway – 2,385 (-3)

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