Carlos Alcaraz continues to reign supreme at the very top of the ATP Rankings, though Jannik Sinner now has his first chance to claw back some ground as both men return to tour-level action.

World No 1 Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP Rankings for the first time in two years following his US Open final win over Sinner, ending the Italian’s 65-week reign, and is in pole position to end the year at the very top — with fewer points to defend than his main rival.

However, in his first event since the US Open, Sinner now has the opportunity to claw back some points on the Spaniard and potentially kickstart a strong end-of-season surge.

The Italian is defending 330 finalist points at the China Open in Beijing, having lost the final to Alcaraz twelve months ago, with the world No 1 defending 500 points.

Alcaraz is not in Beijing this year but is instead in action at the ATP 500 Japan Open in Tokyo, meaning he has the same number of points to defend from last year despite competing at a different tournament.

The gap between the two will marginally close if Alcaraz fails to triumph in Tokyo, or if he does prevail but Sinner also triumphs in Beijing; however, Alcaraz could extend his lead if he significantly betters the Italian’s result.

There are no rankings moves inside the top 10, with Lorenzo Musetti missing the chance to move up to world No 8 in the Chengdu Open final.

Musetti spurned two championship points in a thrilling final versus Alejandro Tabilo, and remains at world No 9 in the ATP Rankings — just 40 points behind No 8 Alex de Minaur.

Tennis News

Novak Djokovic’s return date confirmed after US Open exit raised questions

Coco Gauff could face a devastating rankings collapse in the final weeks of the season

However, triumph brings good news for Chilean star Tabilo, significantly boosting his ranking after a hugely challenging season so far.

Ranked as high as 19th in the world last July, the 28-year-old had fallen outside the top 100 following a nightmare year.

However, his triumph in Chengdu propels him back up 40 spots in the ATP Rankings to world No 72, and he will now look to end his season building on the momentum generated this week.

Meanwhile, there is also good news for Alexander Bublik, who lifted the fourth title of his stunning 2025 season at the Hangzhou Open on Tuesday.

The Kazakh has moved up three places in the ATP Rankings to world No 16, a brand new career-high ranking for the 28-year-old.

There is also good news for beaten finalist Valentin Royer, who moves up 12 places to a new high ranking of world No 76.

ATP Rankings Top 20 (W/C September 22, 2025)

1) Carlos Alcaraz, 11,540

2) Jannik Sinner, 10,780

3) Alexander Zverev, 5,930

4) Novak Djokovic, 4,830

5) Taylor Fritz, 4,675

6) Ben Shelton, 4,280

7) Jack Draper, 3,690

8) Alex de Minaur, 3,545

9) Lorenzo Musetti, 3,505

10) Karen Khachanov, 3,280

11) Holger Rune, 3,090

12) Casper Ruud, 2,755

13) Felix Auger-Aliassime, 2,755

14) Andrey Rublev, 2,610

15) Tommy Paul, 2,510

16) Alexander Bublik, 2,445 (+3)

17) Jiri Lehecka, 2,415 (-1)

18) Daniil Medvedev, 2,410

19) Jakub Mensik, 2,380 (-2)

20) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 2,225

Read Next: ATP China Open Draw: Jannik Sinner learns his path as Alexander Zverev on course to play his nemesis