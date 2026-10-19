ATP Rankings: Djokovic -4, Zverev closes in on Sinner, Davidovich Fokina +13, Jodar’s milestone

Rafael Jodar and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina are both on the rise in the ATP Rankings following the 2026 Shanghai Masters, while Novak Djokovic has dropped.

Davidovich Fokina defeated Jodar 1-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 in an all-Spanish final at the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai on Sunday.

With the points collected for winning the biggest title of his career, Davidovich Fokina has jumped from 26th to a new career-high ranking of 13th.

Jodar has also achieved a milestone by climbing two places to his new career-best position of world No 11.

World No 2 Alexander Zverev lost to Davidovich Fokina in the semi-finals in Shanghai, and he has closed the gap to top-ranked Jannik Sinner to 880 points.

Sinner ended his 2026 season early due to a knee injury, and Zverev is guaranteed to replace the Italian as the world No 1 before the end of the year.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has dropped from fifth to seventh, with Daniil Medvedev and Flavio Cobolli moving up to fifth and sixth respectively.

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Djokovic has slipped from eighth to 12th after his opening match loss in Shanghai as he has dropped 390 points earned from his run to the semi-finals at last year’s edition of the event.

Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe and Arthur Fils have each climbed one place to eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.

Valentin Vacherot has fallen from 14th to 32nd after losing 970 points from his stunning title run at the 2025 Shanghai Masters. The Monegasque’s title defence ended with a third round defeat.

Arthur Rinderknech, who was a runner-up to Vacherot in Shanghai last year, has dropped 28 places to world No 61 after missing this year’s tournament.

ATP Rankings Top 20 (19 October)

1. Jannik Sinner, Italy – 10,950

2. Alexander Zverev, Germany – 10,070

3. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain – 5,610

4. Ben Shelton, United States – 4,720

5. Daniil Medvedev – 3,660 (+1)

6. Flavio Cobolli, Italy – 3,640 (+1)

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada – 3,590 (-2)

8. Alex de Minaur, Australia – 3,430 (+1)

9. Frances Tiafoe, United States – 3,380 (+1)

10. Arthur Fils, France – 3,325 (+1)

11. Rafael Jodar, Spain – 3,234 (+2)

12. Novak Djokovic, Serbia – 3,090 (-4)

13. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain – 2,880 (+13)

14. Taylor Fritz, United States – 2,880 (-2)

15. Tommy Paul, United States – 2,575 (+3)

16. Jakub Mensik, Czechia – 2,500 (-1)

17. Brandon Nakashima, United States – 2,375 (+2)

18. Learner Tien, United States – 2,345 (-1)

19. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan – 2,275 (+3)

20. Jiri Lehecka, Czechia – 2,235 (-4)

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