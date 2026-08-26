Arthur Fils has soared to fifth place in the Race to the ATP Finals following his victory at the Cincinnati Open, while Novak Djokovic has dropped out of the top 10.

French star Fils is up to a career-high ATP ranking position of 11th after defeating Frances Tiafoe in the Cincinnati final to claim the biggest title of his career.

After the back-to-back ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati, the North American summer hard-court season will conclude at the 2026 US Open.

What is the Race to Turin?

The eight ATP players who collect the most ranking points in a season qualify for the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals, and this year’s edition will be staged in Turin from 15 to 22 November.

The yearly ranking list that calculates this qualification battle is known as the Race to Turin.

If a current-year Grand Slam winner finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The ATP Finals, which was first held in 1970, is staged on indoor hard-court at the Inalpi Arena.

More Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz preparations for the US Open come under scrutiny

Novak Djokovic concerns raised after US Open setback amid ‘health issues’

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Sinner is the two-time reigning ATP Finals champion, and he secured a record-breaking $5,071,000 for winning the 2025 event.

The players who finish ninth and 10th have the chance travel to Turin as alternates and take the place of any players who withdraw.

The latest Race to Turin rankings

Jannik Sinner has not played since his victory in the Wimbledon final last month, and the Italian still leads the Race with 7,950 points.

Alexander Zverev missed the chance to capitalise on Sinner’s absence in Canada and Cincinnati as he gained just 110 points, which leaves him 1,300 points adrift.

Alcaraz has not played since April, but he still occupies the No 3 position in the Race with 3,650 points ahead of his US Open comeback.

Flavio Cobolli is only 220 points behind Alcaraz in fourth, while Fils is 290 points further back in fifth after his Cincinnati triumph.

Ben Shelton and Daniil Medvedev are sixth and seventh respectively, while Cincinnati runner-up Tiafoe has jumped to eighth.

Live ATP Race to Turin (as of 26 August)

1) Jannik Sinner – 7,950

2) Alexander Zverev – 6,650

3) Carlos Alcaraz – 3,650

4) Flavio Cobolli – 3,430

5) Arthur Fils – 3,140

6) Ben Shelton – 3,130

7) Daniil Medvedev – 2,580

8) Frances Tiafoe – 2,530

Cutoff

9) Rafael Jodar – 2,499

10) Taylor Fritz – 2,380

11) Novak Djokovic – 2,320

12) Felix Auger-Aliassime – 2,315

13) Alex de Minaur – 2,310

14) Jakub Mensik – 2,255

15) Brandon Nakashima – 2,225

Rafael Jodar is 31 points behind Tiafoe in ninth place, while Taylor Fritz is up to 10th.

Djokovic has fallen to 11th position after losing his opening match in Cincinnati.

READ NEXT: WTA Rankings Race To Indian Wells: Aryna Sabalenka loses No 1 spot as Alex Eala 15th

