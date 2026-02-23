Carlos Alcaraz has stretched his significant lead in the Race to the ATP Finals in Turin, while Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner feature in the top five.

Last week, there were ATP 500 tournaments in Doha and Rio, as well as an ATP 250 in Delray Beach.

The eight men who earn the most ranking points in the 2026 season will qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals, which will be staged in Turin from 15 to 22 November.

The prestigious tournament, which was first held in 1970, is staged on indoor hard-court at the Inalpi Arena.

Sinner is the two-time reigning ATP Finals champion, and he secured a record-breaking $5,071,000 for winning last year’s event.

If a current-year Grand Slam winner finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The players who finish ninth and 10th have the chance travel to Turin as alternates and take the place of any players who withdraw.

Alcaraz, the world No 1, is top of the Race rankings with 2,500 points after adding the Qatar Open title to his Australian Open victory.

Djokovic remains in second position despite not playing since losing the Australian Open final in his only tournament of 2026 so far.

Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton did not compete last week, but they remain third and fourth in the Race following their respective ATP 500 title wins in Rotterdam and Dallas earlier this month.

World No 2 Sinner took his points total to 900 with the 100 points he secured for making the quarter-finals at the Qatar Open, which has moved him up to the No 5 position.

Alexander Zverev has not played since reaching the Australian Open semi-finals, and he has fallen to sixth.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry has surged up to seventh place, with his victory at the ATP 500 in Rio taking his points tally to 725.

Jakub Mensik collected 200 points for reaching the semi-finals in Doha, taking his total to 695 and lifting him into eighth position.

Live ATP Race to Turin (23 February)

1) Carlos Alcaraz – 2,500

2) Novak Djokovic – 1,300

3) Alex de Minaur – 985

4) Ben Shelton – 950

5) Jannik Sinner – 900

6) Alexander Zverev – 840

7) Tomas Martin Etcheverry – 725

8) Jakub Mensik – 695

Cutoff

9) Alexander Bublik – 650

10) Taylor Fritz – 615

11) Felix Auger-Aliassime – 615

12) Lorenzo Musetti – 565

13) Learner Tien – 525

14) Tommy Paul – 515

=15) Francisco Cerundolo – 500

=15) Daniil Medvedev – 500

Alexander Bublik, Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime are the other players with over 600 points this year.

