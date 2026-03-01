Daniil Medvedev and Flavio Cobolli have soared in the Race to the ATP Finals in Turin after their title wins at the ATP 500 events in Dubai and Acapulco.

Medvedev secured his second Dubai crown and 23rd ATP Tour title without having to play the final as Tallon Griekspoor was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Cobolli defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-6(4), 6-4 in the Mexican Open championship match to claim his third career title.

What is the Race to Turin?

The eight ATP players who earn the most ranking points in a season qualify for the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals, which will be staged in Turin from 15 to 22 November.

The yearly ranking list that calculates this qualification battle is known as the Race to Turin.

The ATP Finals, which was first held in 1970, is staged on indoor hard-court at the Inalpi Arena.

Jannik Sinner is the two-time reigning ATP Finals champion, and he secured a record-breaking $5,071,000 for winning last year’s event.

If a current-year Grand Slam winner finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The players who finish ninth and 10th have the chance travel to Turin as alternates and take the place of any players who withdraw.

What does the Race to Turin look like after Dubai and Acapulco?

Carlos Alcaraz remains top of the Race with 2,500 points having won the Australian Open and the Qatar Open.

Novak Djokovic is second with 1,300 points — a sum he earned for his runner-up result at the Australian Open in his only appearance of the year to date.

With the 500 points earned for winning the Dubai Championships, Medvedev has doubled his points total for 2026 to 1,000 points, which has lifted him 12 places to third in the Race.

Alex de Minaur, Ben Shelton and Jannik Sinner did not compete this week, and they have each dropped one position in the Race to fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Alexander Zverev has fallen one place to seventh after a second round exit in Acapulco, while Felix Auger-Aliassime’s run to the semi-finals in Dubai has moved him up three spots to eighth.

Jakub Mensik (-1), Tomas Martin Etcheverry (-3) and Alexander Bublik (-2) have each dropped since the start of this week’s tournaments.

Cobolli started the week in a lowly 90th position in the Race after a difficult start to the year, and he has soared 78 places to 12th with his 500 points for winning the Mexican Open.

Live ATP Race to Turin (1 March)

1) Carlos Alcaraz – 2,500

2) Novak Djokovic – 1,300

3) Daniil Medvedev – 1,000

4) Alex de Minaur – 985

5) Ben Shelton – 950

6) Jannik Sinner – 900

7) Alexander Zverev – 890

8) Felix Auger-Aliassime – 815

Cutoff

9) Jakub Mensik – 795

10) Tomas Martin Etcheverry – 725

11) Alexander Bublik – 700

12) Flavio Cobolli – 630

13) Taylor Fritz – 615

14) Francisco Cerundolo – 600

15) Andrey Rublev – 600

16) Luciano Darderi – 580/665

Taylor Fritz and Francisco Cerundolo are 13th and 14th, while Andrey Rublev’s semi-final run in Dubai has lifted him up six places to 15th.

Luciano Darderi, who will play Yannick Hanfmann in the final of the ATP 250 in Santiago on Sunday, has climbed four places to 16th, and he could rise to 12th if he claims the title.

