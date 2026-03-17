Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev have both surged in the Race to the ATP Finals in Turin following their efforts at the 2026 Indian Wells Masters.

Sinner defeated Medvedev 7-6(6), 7-6(4) in a pulsating championship match in Indian Wells to secure his maiden title at the Masters 1000 tournament.

World No 3 Novak Djokovic has played only two tournaments in 2026, and he has dropped in the Race after the first leg of the Sunshine Double.

What is the Race to Turin?

The eight ATP players who earn the most ranking points in a season qualify for the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals, which will be staged in Turin from 15 to 22 November. If a current-year Grand Slam winner finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The yearly ranking list that calculates this qualification battle is known as the Race to Turin.

The ATP Finals, which was first held in 1970, is staged on indoor hard-court at the Inalpi Arena.

Sinner is the two-time reigning ATP Finals champion, and he secured a record-breaking $5,071,000 for winning last year’s event.

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The players who finish ninth and 10th have the chance travel to Turin as alternates and take the place of any players who withdraw.

The latest Race to Turin rankings after Indian Wells

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz remains the leader of the Race after his run to the semi-finals in Indian Wells took his points total to 2,910.

Sinner has soared from sixth place at the start of Indian Wells to second place and closed the gap to Alcaraz to 1,000 points after securing 1,000 points for his triumph at Tennis Paradise.

Medvedev has climbed to third after his runner-up result in Indian Wells, while Djokovic has dropped to fourth after a last 16 exit.

Alexander Zverev’s semi-final run in Indian Wells has lifted him into fifth position, while Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton have fallen to sixth and seventh respectively.

Felix Auger-Aliassime remains in the eighth and last qualification spot after reaching the fourth round in the Californian desert.

Jakub Mensik and Alexander Bublik are leading the chasing pack in ninth and 10th place, while Taylor Fritz is down in 15th.

Live ATP Race to Turin (17 March)

1) Carlos Alcaraz – 2,910

2) Jannik Sinner – 1,910

3) Daniil Medvedev – 1,660

4) Novak Djokovic – 1,400

5) Alexander Zverev – 1,300

6) Alex de Minaur – 1,045

7) Ben Shelton –1,010

8) Felix Auger-Aliassime – 925

Cutoff

9) Jakub Mensik – 855

10) Alexander Bublik – 760

11) Tomas Martin Etcheverry – 745

12) Learner Tien – 735

13) Flavio Cobolli – 690

14) Luciano Darderi – 685

15) Taylor Fritz – 675

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