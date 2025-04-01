Jannik Sinner still occupies the No 1 spot in the Race to the ATP Finals, but the Miami Open brought some movement elsewhere in the top eight.

The 2025 ATP Finals will be the fifth edition of the tournament held in Turin, with the eight qualifiers competing for the biggest prize money pot in tennis.

Sinner secured a staggering $4,881,100 — a record payout for a tournament winner in the sport — for his undefeated title run at the 2024 year-end championships.

The eight men who earn the most ranking points in the 2025 season will qualify for the ATP Tour showpiece, which will be staged from November 9 to 16.

If a current-year Grand Slam winner finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

Sinner, the current world No 1, still leads the Race with the 2,000 points he collected for winning the Australian Open in January.

The year’s first major is the only tournament Sinner has played so far this season as he received a three-month ban (running from 9 February to 4 May) for failing two doping tests in March 2024.

Alexander Zverev — who lost to Sinner in the final of the Australian Open — is 335 points adrift of the Italian in second place.

ATP Tour News

Which men earned most money and points at Sunshine Double? – Draper, Mensik, Djokovic & Rune feature

Novak Djokovic’s next tournament choice confirms his mindset has changed

The German has failed to capitalise on Sinner’s absence thus far having endured a disappointing run since his heartbreak in Melbourne.

Jack Draper’s victory at the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells saw him surge to third in the Race Rankings, and the Brit has retained this position despite an opening match loss in Miami.

Novak Djokovic has jumped to fourth place after his run to the final of the Miami Masters, leaving him 30 points behind Draper.

Carlos Alcaraz — a semi-finalist in Indian Wells and titlist in Rotterdam this year — trails Djokovic by 100 points in fifth spot.

Jakub Mensik has soared into the No 6 spot after his victory in Miami moved him onto 1,330 points.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, who has won titles in Adelaide and Montpellier and finished as a runner-up in Dubai in a strong start to 2025, sits seventh on 1,195 points.

Ben Shelton has dropped from sixth to eighth in the Race after his second round exit in Miami, while Alex de Minaur and Holger Rune have dropped out of the qualification places.

Taylor Fritz has jumped to 10th after making the last four in Miami, while Francisco Cerundolo’s quarter-final results at both Sunshine Double tournaments lifted him to 15th.

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have both slipped out of top 15 after disappointing Miami Open campaigns.

Top 15 in ATP Rankings Race (March 31)

1. Jannik Sinner – 2,000

2. Alexander Zverev – 1,665

3. Jack Draper – 1,540

4. Novak Djokovic – 1,510

5. Carlos Alcaraz – 1,410

6. Jakub Mensik – 1,330

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 1,195

8. Ben Shelton – 1,110

9. Alex de Minaur – 1,085

10. Taylor Fritz – 995

11. Holger Rune – 960

12. Tommy Paul – 900

13. Tomas Machac – 895

14. Denis Shapovalov – 875

15. Francisco Cerundolo – 865

READ NEXT: ‘Carlos Alcaraz will be inconsistent for the rest of his career, but he can pull off miracles’

