Jannik Sinner has overtaken Carlos Alcaraz in the Race to the ATP Finals in Turin following his victory at the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters.

The Italian star downed Alcaraz 7-6(5), 6-3 in the championship match in Monte Carlo to secure his maiden Masters 1000 title on clay.

It was the first meeting between the dominant duo in 2026, and Sinner has climbed to world No 1 in the ATP Rankings for the first time this year.

What is the Race to Turin?

The eight ATP players who earn the most ranking points in a season qualify for the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals, which will be staged in Turin from 15 to 22 November.

If a current-year Grand Slam winner finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The yearly ranking list that calculates this qualification battle is known as the Race to Turin.

The ATP Finals, which was first held in 1970, is staged on indoor hard-court at the Inalpi Arena.

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Sinner is the two-time reigning ATP Finals champion, and he secured a record-breaking $5,071,000 for winning last year’s event.

The players who finish ninth and 10th have the chance travel to Turin as alternates and take the place of any players who withdraw.

The latest Race to Turin rankings

Sinner has ascended to top spot in the 2026 Race for the first time, moving 300 points clear of Alcaraz — who has dropped to second.

Alexander Zverev’s run to the semi-finals in Monte Carlo has lifted him into the No 3 position, with Daniil Medvedev falling to fourth.

Novak Djokovic last competed in Indian Wells, which was just his second tournament of the year, but he remains fifth in the Race.

Alex de Minaur is still sixth after reaching the quarter-finals in Monte Carlo, while Felix Auger-Aliassime’s run to the same round lifted him one place to seventh.

Ben Shelton, who skipped Monte Carlo, has dropped to eighth position.

Live ATP Race to Turin (13 April)

1) Carlos Alcaraz – 3,900

2) Jannik Sinner – 3,600

3) Alexander Zverev – 2,090

4) Daniil Medvedev – 1,710

5) Novak Djokovic – 1,400

6) Alex de Minaur – 1,045

7) Felix Auger-Aliassime – 1,165

8) Ben Shelton –1,110

Cutoff

9) Tomas Martin Etcheverry – 1,035

10) Tommy Paul – 1,015

11) Jiri Lehecka – 995

12) Arthur Fils – 980

13) Alexander Bublik – 960

14) Frances Tiafoe – 955

15) Francisco Cerundolo – 950

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