One spot remains in the battle for qualification for the ATP Finals and three men are still in the running with Daniil Medvedev the latest to be knocked out of contention.

Former ATP Finals champion Medvedev’s hopes were crushed by Alexander Zverev in the quarter-final of the Paris Masters with the German winning in three sets to end the former world No 1’s slim chances, leaving Lorenzo Musetti, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Bublik as the men fighting it out for the final spot.

Musetti is currently the man in charge of the race as he is eighth in the ATP Rankings Race To Turin, but he could be overtaken by Auger-Aliassime after the semi-finals in Paris while Bublik has an outside chance of qualifying.

Live Race To Turin

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Alex de Minaur are the seven men who have already secured their places in the season-ending tournament in Italy.

They will be joined by one of Musetti, Auger-Aliassime and Bublik in the main draw and the standings in the Live Race are as follows:

Musetti – 3,685 points

Auger-Aliassime – 3,595

Bublik – 2,870

The bad news for Musetti is the fact that he was knocked out of the Paris Masters in the round of 32, but the good news for him is that he will feature at the Hellenic Championship next week so he could still qualify.

There is more good news/bad news for the Italian as his two rivals are still alive at the Masters event in France, but on the flip side, they will face each other in the semi-finals.

With only 90 points separating Musetti and Auger-Aliassime, the Canadian will move ahead in the Race To Turin if he beats Bublik in the last eight on Saturday, as he will then be on 3,845 points.

A title run will see him book his place at the ATP Finals as he will be untouchable on 4,195 even if Musetti wins the ATP 250 tournament in Greece as he will be on 3,935 with a title run.

ATP News

Hellenic Championship draw: Novak Djokovic the favourite as Lorenzo Musetti makes late-gasp ATP Finals bid

Bumper 2025 ATP Finals prize money confirmed: How much could Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz earn?

Bublik, meanwhile, needs to beat Auger-Aliassime and then go on to win the final against either Sinner or Zverev to keep his chances alive as he will move to 3,470 points.

The Kazakh will then need to win the ATP 250 Moselle Open and hope that his two rivals don’t pick up any points as he will be on 3,720.

So in short, Auger-Aliassime can secure his place with a title run at the Paris Masters, but if he loses in the semi-final or final it will go down to the wire at the final two ATP 250 events.

Bublik can only qualify by winning the Paris Masters and Moselle Open.

Musetti will hope that Bublik beats Auger-Aliassime in the semi-final of the Paris Masters before losing against Sinner in the final. That will mean his qualification hopes are in his own hands as he only needs to equal the Canadian’s results at their final events.

But let’s not forget that there could actually still be two spots up for grabs for the ATP Finals as Djokovic is yet to confirm if he will particate in Turin.

The tennis great opted not to compete in 2024 and if he decides to end his season after the Hellenic Championship, then it would pave the way for two of Musetti, Auger-Aliassime and Bublik to play at the year-end tournament.