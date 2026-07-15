Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev faced off in the 2026 Wimbledon final, and the duo have continued to distance themselves from the chasing pack in the Race to the ATP Finals in Turin.

World No 1 Sinner overcame second seed Zverev in a four-set championship match on Centre Court to defend his Wimbledon title and secure his fifth major.

Zverev’s run to the final at Wimbledon came after he won his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros last month, and the German has replaced Carlos Alcaraz as the world No 2.

What is the Race to Turin?

The eight ATP players who earn the most ranking points in a season qualify for the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals, and this year’s edition will be staged in Turin from 15 to 22 November.

If a current-year Grand Slam winner finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The yearly ranking list that calculates this qualification battle is known as the Race to Turin.

The ATP Finals, which was first held in 1970, is staged on indoor hard-court at the Inalpi Arena.

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Sinner is the two-time defending ATP Finals champion, and he secured a record-breaking $5,071,000 for winning the 2025 event.

The players who finish ninth and 10th have the chance travel to Turin as alternates and take the place of any players who withdraw.

The latest Race to Turin rankings

Sinner has moved onto 7,950 points in the Race with the 2,000 points he has gained for winning Wimbledon, and he is 1,410 points clear of Zverev, who is in second place.

Alcaraz, who has not played since April due to a wrist injury, remains in third position, and he is now 2,890 points adrift of Zverev.

Flavio Cobolli and Daniil Medvedev have not moved from fourth and fifth respectively after Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic was outside the top 15 in the Race before Wimbledon, but his semi-final run has lifted him into the No 6 spot.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex de Minaur have climbed to seventh and eighth respectively, while Ben Shelton has dropped to ninth after his first round exit.

Live ATP Race to Turin (as of 15 July)

1) Jannik Sinner – 7,950

2) Alexander Zverev – 6,540

3) Carlos Alcaraz – 3,650

4) Flavio Cobolli – 3,020

5) Daniil Medvedev – 2,520

6) Novak Djokovic – 2,310

7) Felix Auger-Aliassime – 2,190

8) Alex de Minaur – 2,070

Cutoff

9) Ben Shelton – 2,030

10) Arthur Fils – 1,940

11) Tommy Paul – 1,935

12) Jakub Mensik – 1,905

13) Frances Tiafoe – 1,830

14) Francisco Cerundolo – 1,760

15) Casper Ruud – 1,675

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