Alexander Zverev has climbed above Carlos Alcaraz in the Race to the ATP Finals in Turin after his triumph at the French Open, while Flavio Cobolli has also surged up the list.

World No 3 Zverev defeated Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 in the final at Roland Garros to claim his maiden Grand Slam title.

The 29-year-old, who has been ranked as high as second, is the first German man to win the French Open in the Open Era.

What is the Race to Turin?

The eight ATP players who earn the most ranking points in a season qualify for the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals, which will be staged in Turin from 15 to 22 November.

If a current-year Grand Slam winner finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The yearly ranking list that calculates this qualification battle is known as the Race to Turin.

The ATP Finals, which was first held in 1970, is staged on indoor hard-court at the Inalpi Arena.

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Sinner is the two-time reigning ATP Finals champion, and he secured a record-breaking $5,071,000 for winning last year’s event.

The players who finish ninth and 10th have the chance travel to Turin as alternates and take the place of any players who withdraw.

The latest Race to Turin rankings

Sinner suffered a shock second round exit at Roland Garros, but the Italian still occupies top spot in the Race.

With the 2,000 points he gained for his French Open title, Zverev has soared to 5,040 points, which puts him within 910 points of Sinner.

Alcaraz, who did not play in Paris due to a wrist injury, remains on 3,650 points, and he has dropped out of the top two for the first time since before he won the Australian Open in February.

Flavio Cobolli almost doubled his points total with the 1,300 points he collected for his French Open runner-up result, and this has lifted him to fourth position in the Race.

Daniil Medvedev is fifth following a first round exit, while Arthur Fils — who did not play due to injury — has dropped to sixth.

Live ATP Race to Turin

1) Jannik Sinner – 5,950

2) Alexander Zverev – 5,040

3) Carlos Alcaraz – 3,650

4) Flavio Cobolli – 2,620

5) Daniil Medvedev – 2,220

6) Arthur Fils – 1,890

7) Jakub Mensik – 1,855

8) Ben Shelton – 1,680

Cutoff

9) Felix Auger-Aliassime – 1,675

10) Casper Ruud – 1,665

11) Alex de Minaur – 1,615

12) Rafael Jodar – 1,569

13) Novak Djokovic – 1,510

14) Tommy Paul – 1,505

15) Luciano Darderi – 1,435

Jakub Mensik’s run to the semi-finals has seen him jump into the No 7 spot, while Ben Shelton has slid to eighth after a second round exit.

Novak Djokovic, who fell in the third round at the clay-court major, has fallen to 13th in the Race.

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