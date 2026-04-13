Jannik Sinner is back at No 1 for the first time since last October as he overtook Carlos Alcaraz after winning the Monte Carlo Masters while Valentin Vacherot was another big rankings winner.

The ATP Masters 1000 final in Monaco was a winner-takes-all battle as they were not only playing for the trophy, but also the top spot in the ATP Rankings.

Alcaraz started the tournament with a 1,190-point advantage, but his lead was effectively 190 points as he was the defending champion while Sinner didn’t have any points to defend.

With both reaching the final, it was a shootout for the No 1 ranking and it was the Italian who emerged victorious as he came back from a break down in both sets to beat his Spanish rival 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 for his first Masters title on clay.

With the win, there is a 110-point swing in the Italian’s favour as he now sits on 13,350 points with Alcaraz on 13,240.

And the official ATP Rankings is not the only list on which Sinner has moved ahead of Alcaraz as the pair were tied on 66 weeks on the all-time list for most weeks at No 1, but the reigning Wimbledon champion’s return to the top has seen him start his 67th week at the top.

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There were several other changes in the top 10 with Lorenzo Musetti’s early exit in Monte Carlo resulting in a four-place drop to No 9 with Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz among those who move up.

Monagasque player Vacherot was a big jumper on the back of his run to the semi-finals of his tournament as he surged six places to No 17, breaking into the top 20 for the first time in his career.

Joao Fonseca – who has peaked at No 24 in the rankings – lost in the quarter-final, but he is up five places to No 35 while Zizou Bergs, who lost in the third round is +7 and now sits at No 40.

Former world No 6 Hubert Hurkacz also lost in the third round, but he has earned an 11-place jump to No 63 as he didn’t have any points to defend while qualifier Alexander Blockx is +20 to a new career-high No 71.

Other big jumpers are Cristian Garin, who is up 26 spots to No 83 and Dino Prizmic +19 to No 87.

But the biggest disappointment last week was three-times Monte Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas as his first-round loss has resulted in a 16-place drop to No 67 while Kamil Majchrzak is -12 and now sits at No 72.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner Italy – 13,350 (+1)

2. Carlos Alcaraz Spain – 13,240 (-1)

3. Alexander Zverev Germany – 5,555

4. Novak Djokovic Serbia – 4,710

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada – 4,100 (+2)

6. Ben Shelton United States – 3,900 (+2)

7 Alex de Minaur Australia – 3,895 (-1)

8. Taylor Fritz United States – 3,870 (+1)

9. Lorenzo Musetti Italy – 3,625 (-4)

10. Daniil Medvedev – 3,625

11. Alexander Bublik Kazakhstan – 3,445

12. Casper Ruud Norway – 2,625

13. Jiri Lehecka Czechia – 2,540

14. Karen Khachanov – 2,410

15. Andrey Rublev – 2,350

16. Flavio Cobolli Italy – 2,320

17. Valentin Vacherot Monaco – 2,168 (+6)

18. Tommy Paul United States – 2,065

19. Francisco Cerundolo Argentina – 2,020

20. Frances Tiafoe United States – 1,965