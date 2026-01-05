The first edition of the ATP Rankings for the 2026 season is out, and there has been some movement in the top 10 despite the year’s first set of tournaments still being in progress.

The ATP Tour introduced a rule change for the 2026 campaign that means only 18 tournaments are officially counted towards a player’s ranking. Previously, 19 events could count towards a player’s ATP ranking.

The rule, which came into effect on December 29, saw seven players in the top 10 drop points last week, although there were no position changes.

Carlos Alcaraz ended the 2025 season as the world No 1, and he is into his eighth successive week on top, and his 52nd in total.

Jannik Sinner remains second, while Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime are still ranked third, fourth and fifth.

Taylor Fritz, who won the United Cup with the United States in 2025, has dropped 245 points this week, which has seen him fall from sixth to ninth in the rankings.

Alex de Minaur, Lorenzo Musetti and Ben Shelton, who have not dropped any points, have each moved up one place to sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.

Jack Draper, who has not played since the US Open, retains his position as the world No 10.

Jakub Mensik has overtaken his Czech compatriot Jiri Lehecka to move up to the world No 18 position.

Joao Fonseca has fallen five places from 24th to 29th as the 125 points he earned for winning the 2025 Canberra Challenger have dropped off.

Alexandre Muller, who won the Hong Kong Open at the start of 2025, has dropped from 43rd to 52nd as he has lost 225 points.

Reilly Opelka is down eight places to 60th, while Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard has fallen nine spots to 67th.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain – 12,050

2. Jannik Sinner, Italy – 11,500

3. Alexander Zverev, Germany – 5,105

4. Novak Djokovic, Serbia – 4,780

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada – 4,190

6. Alex de Minaur, Australia – 4,080 (+1)

7. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy – 3,990 (+1)

8. Ben Shelton, United States – 3,960 (+1)

9. Taylor Fritz, United States – 3,840 (-3)

10. Jack Draper, Great Britain – 2,990

11. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan – 2,845

12. Casper Ruud, Norway – 2,750

13. Daniil Medvedev – 2,710

14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain – 2,585

15. Holger Rune, Denmark – 2,580

16. Andrey Rublev – 2,510

17. Karen Khachanov – 2,320

18. Jakub Mensik, Czech Republic – 2,130 (+1)

19. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic – 2,075 (-1)

20. Tommy Paul, United States – 2,050

