The Sunshine Swing is nearly complete, with just one singles match left to take place at the 2026 Miami Open.

All eyes will be on whether world No 2 Jannik Sinner can complete the ‘Sunshine Double’ against first-time Masters 1000 finalist Jiri Lehecka on Sunday, with both men on fine form heading into the championship match.

Action in Miami has provided plenty of shock results and breakout runs, and here we look at some of the biggest projected winners and losers in the ATP Rankings.

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ATP Rankings Top 10 pre-Miami (March 16, 2026)

1) Carlos Alcaraz, 13,550

2) Jannik Sinner, 11,400

3) Novak Djokovic, 5,370

4) Alexander Zverev, 4,905

5) Lorenzo Musetti, 4,365

6) Alex de Minaur, 4,185

7) Taylor Fritz, 4,170

8) Felix Auger-Aliassime, 4,000

9) Ben Shelton, 3,860

10) Daniil Medvedev, 3,610

Alcaraz had a commanding lead over Sinner heading into Miami, though the gap had closed after the Italian’s Indian Wells success.

The tournament provided a chance for both men to earn significant points, with plenty of toing and froing possible across the rest of the top 10.

ATP Live Rankings (pre-Miami Open final)

1) Carlos Alcaraz, 13,590

2) Jannik Sinner, 12,050

3) Alexander Zverev, 5,205 (+1)

4) Novak Djokovic, 4,720 (-1)

5) Lorenzo Musetti, 4,275

6) Alex de Minaur, 4,095

7) Felix Auger-Aliassime, 4,050 (+1)

8) Taylor Fritz, 3,870 (-1)

9) Ben Shelton, 3,860

10) Daniil Medvedev, 3,610

With Alcaraz falling in round three, he only gains 50 points in the ATP Rankings, meaning that Sinner has closed the gap between the two significantly ahead of the final.

Meanwhile, the withdrawal of 2025 finalist Djokovic means that he was guaranteed to fall to world No 4 post-event, with Zverev’s semi-final run handing the German a slight cushion in the world No 3 position.

The only other change in the top 10 sees Auger-Aliassime move up one place ahead of Fritz, who had semi-final points to defend — but was beaten in round four by Lehecka.

The big winners

Two of the biggest winners in the ATP Rankings are set to be Sinner and Lehecka, this year’s finalists in Miami.

Sinner was 2,150 points behind world No 1 Alcaraz heading into Miami, but is provisionally only 1,540 points behind ahead of the final — and will be just 1,190 points should he triumph on Sunday.

That means that the Italian could potentially reclaim the world No 1 at the Monte Carlo Masters in two weeks, and will have significant opportunities to gain points across the clay swing.

Meanwhile, 21st seed Lehecka is set for a new career-high ranking regardless of his result in Sunday’s final.

The Czech, ranked 22nd heading into the event, is projected to rise eight places in the live rankings to world No 14, topping his previous high of 16th from last September.

Lehecka would move up to world No 12 should he win Sunday’s final.

A run to his first Masters 1000 semi-final sees Arthur Fils return to the top 30, with the Frenchman up three places to world No 28.

Alex Michelsen is projected to rise five places to world No 35 thanks to his fourth-round display, while Terence Atmane is projected to rise nine places to a new career-high of 44th.

Meanwhile, rising star Martin Landaluce is now projected to rise 46 places to world No 105 after his breakout run to a first Miami Open quarter-final.

The Spaniard is now at a career-high ranking and is closing in on the top 100.

The big losers

One of the most significant fallers in the ATP Rankings is set to be Jakub Mensik, with the Czech falling in the third round of his title defence.

Mensik is set to drop 905 ranking points as a result of his exit to Frances Tiafoe, and is projected to drop 12 places in the live ATP Rankings.

Brandon Nakashima is projected to drop three places to world No 33, while Sebastian Korda is projected to fall two places to 38th despite his big round-three win over Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, Marin Cilic and Tomas Machac are both projected to fall outside the top 50 of the ATP Rankings.

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