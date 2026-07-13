Argentinian tennis player Facundo Bagnis has been suspended after testing positive for a banned substance.

According to the International Tennis Integrity Agency, Bagnis’ urine sample during qualifying for the 2025 US Open had traces of hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic and masking agent.

Last October, the ITIA confirmed that the veteran had elected to enter into a voluntary provisional suspension as he claimed he had identified a contaminated supplement as the source of the substance.

Bagnis, who hasn’t played on tour since late September 2025, provided ‘detailed records and documentation’ that showed he had been prescribed a bespoke supplement, and the ITIA accepted that the violation was ‘not intentional’.

The report adds that a 12-month suspension was offered to the 36-year-old, who accepted it and, as a result, he will be able to return to action after 17 October, 2026.

More ATP Tour News

‘Carlos Alcaraz’s injury is hell for tennis – we’ve lost some of our magic’

Jannik Sinner schedule: Wimbledon champion gives update on aiming to win 9 out of 9 ATP Masters 1000 titles

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

The ITIA’s findings outlines that Bagnis’ co-operation and evidence managed to get his ban down from four years to 12 months.

One, the Argentine, who reached a career-high ranking of 55 back in November 2016, was adjudged to have made this violation unintentionally.

Secondly, the ITIA deemed that Bagnis bears no significant fault or negligence for his violation as he:

Consulted a doctor with expertise in sports medicine and took the bespoke supplement (that aided with digestion and was created by order by a Argentinian pharmacy) because it was recommended by that doctor. Raised anti-doping contamination concerns with his doctor prior to taking the supplement. Requested and relied on the doctor’s endorsement of the Argentinian pharmacy where he got the supplement from. Provided information that Olympic athletes had used this pharmacy and no anti-doping violation/issue had occurred in 20 years. Used the supplement responsibly as part of the doctor’s recommendation to treat identified medical deficiencies. Verified the declared ingredients in the medical prescription did not contain prohibited substances, via his doctor.

However, because it is the ‘personal responsibility’ of each player to make sure what they take does not violate the World Anti Doping Agency’s banned list rules, Bagnis still received a 12-month suspension.

Bagnis – who has twice been a losing finalist on the ATP Tour and once reached the third round at the 2021 US Open – himself is yet to release a statement on this matter.

Last October, however, he did release an Instagram post on this matter. He said how this was “one of the hardest moments of my professional career” and the news of his failed test came as a “complete surprise”.

In a statement, Bagnis said, “I want to make it clear that I would never knowingly take any prohibited substance. That is why I have complete confidence in my innocence and in the truth coming to light, leading to a fair outcome.

“Together with a team of doctors, a toxicologist, and lawyers who are working with me, we suspect cross-contamination. Our main objective right now is to determine exactly what happened and ensure the truth is known. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who has supported me from the very beginning and who has trusted in my integrity.”

For the full findings, click here.

WHAT ELSE? Iga Swiatek’s Wimbledon loss to Alex Eala left Agnieszka Radwanska ‘worried’ for one reason