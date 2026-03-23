Corentin Moutet has hit back at Danielle Collins after the WTA player-turned-TV commentator claimed he “flirted with me” and “slid into her DMs” at the recent Miami Open.

During a Tennis Channel segment called “Storytime With Danielle”, host Steve Weissman claimed that Moutet was “cat-calling” Collins during practice and asked her to give him a “come on” while she was live on air.

The former world No 7, who hasn’t played competitive tennis since losing in the first round of the US Open last August, went on to explain: “And I basically said to him, ‘If you’re gonna be flirting with me like that you’re gonna have to get a bigger serve’.”

After a few seconds of awkward silence, the American added: “Some people think it comes down to height, some people think it comes down to personality, but really what it comes down to is big forehands and big serves.”

Collins then revealed: “It was kind of awkward because he unfollowed me after my viral dating profile when I said I wasn’t interested in the short kings.

“Come on people, you have to understand that I am 5ft 10in (178cm) and for me, right, it’s fair. It’s just like a preference, nothing against the short kings, but he was upset about that and he messaged me and then unfollowed me.

“Now he slid back into the DMs last night asking me if I saw his match and all the big serves that he was hitting.”

World No 33 Moutet, who for the record is 5ft 11in (180cm), was obviously unimpressed by the “story” as he replied to a post with the video and commented with a few laughing emojis: “How can I unfollow you when I never followed you. @TennisChannel how can you let someone say BS like this on tv.

“You followed me. You asked me for mixed dubs. And I’ve never even followed you.

“You ready to say anything so people talk about you. You should learn how to love yourself so you won’t have to do stupid things for people loves [people’s love].

“@TennisChannel good sport journalist (handshake emoji).”

Collins, who finished runner-up to Asleigh Barty in the 2022 Australian Open final, is yet to respond, but she made headlines last year over her demanding dating profile.

“Currently a professional tennis player, but kind of aspiring to be a trad wife. Straight up,” the bio states.

“Already had my boss babe era. Just wanting to raise my chickens, do home projects, make freshly baked sourdough, be a stay-at-home dog mom, and hopefully pop out some babies soon.

“If you’re going to lie about your height just leave me the f–k alone. This is a no short kings zone.”