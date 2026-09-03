The ATP Tour schedule has come under major scrutiny from top players in the past few years, but it could be set to get a whole lot lighter.

Carlos Alcaraz became the latest players to criticise the schedule while at the US Open, suggesting he would start to become a lot more selective over what tournaments he plays following his wrist injury.

At the Grand Slam, the Spaniard said: ““Seeing how tight the calendar is, obviously I don’t want to have this break because of an injury. But in the future, I’m gonna take some breaks… some long breaks.

“Maybe not 4 months, but 1 month, 2 months, start missing some tournaments because it’s impossible to play them all. They’re adding more important tournaments. In a way, they’re making us play.

“We’re seeing a lot of players getting injured, a lot of players getting tired. If they don’t do anything about it, we’re gonna see it even more in the future.”

According to a recent report, two high-profile ATP Tour events could be set to be removed from the schedule ahead of the 2028 season.

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Mexican tennis journalist Ivan Aguilar has confirmed that there are reportedly plans to axe two Mexico tournaments from the ATP Tour from the 2028 season.

On social media Aguilar wrote: “Mexico will be left without ATP tournaments for 2028! The Arabs have bought the license for the Mexican Tennis Open. The Los Cabos Open will become a Challenger 175 to be played in the first quarter of 2028.”

The Mexican Open is usually held in late February, or early March, which coincides with several tournaments in the Middle East, so that would make sense.

Nevertheless, it would leave a big whole in South American tennis and the Mexican Open has been a standout event on the ATP Tour for many years.

The likes of Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios, and Alex de Minaur have won the trophy in the last decade and it has been an ATP 500 tournament since the year 2000.

The Los Cabos Open, meanwhile, has been an ATP 250 event since its inception in 2016 and the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, and Ivo Karlovic has lifted the trophy.

The event is set to be dropped to a Challenger 175 event, which means the bigger players are very likely to miss it on the calendar now. It is currently unclear if the event will still remain in July.

This new schedule would leave Mexico without a single ATP Tour tournament, which seems like a massive misstep for men’s tennis.

The Mexican Open, in particular, is usually very well attended.