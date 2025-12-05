ATP Tour star Mattia Bellucci has revealed why the “pressure was enormous” when he took to court for a practice session with Novak Djokovic at the US Open.

Widely considered the greatest player in the history of men’s tennis, Djokovic has won a staggering 24 Grand Slam titles and 101 overall ATP Tour titles during his legendary career, also spending a record 428 weeks atop the ATP Rankings.

Though he has not added to his Grand Slam trophy cabinet over the past two seasons, the Serbian is still defying the odds, with the 38-year-old finishing 2025 ranked fourth in the world — despite playing just 13 tournaments.

One of the highlights of Djokovic’s year was the Serbian reaching the semi-final of all four Grand Slam tournaments, including at the US Open in September.

It was in New York that world No 74 Bellucci was handed the chance to practice with the Serbian for the first time.

The 24-year-old Italian — who reached a career-high of 63rd in the world this July — was competing in the main draw of the US Open for the second time, while Djokovic was making his 19th tournament appearance.

Speaking on the Spazio Tennis podcast, Bellucci revealed he felt huge pressure practising with Djokovic, and what he noticed about the Serbian during their time on court.

He said: “Unlike other big names, training with Nole involves a much higher level of expectation.

“He demands extreme precision from himself and his team, and if things don’t go as planned, he gets angry. I tried to make this training session useful for him — the pressure was enormous.

“In terms of emotion and intensity, this session allowed me to progress, to become stronger. Reaching such a level of expectation with the greatest player of all time… I never imagined I would find myself in such a situation.”

Both Bellucci and Djokovic were beaten by the same player in New York: eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Bellucci was beaten 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 by the Spaniard in the second round, before Djokovic fell 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 to Alcaraz in the semi-final of the men’s singles event.

2025 proved to be a career-best year for the Italian, who cracked the top 90, top 80, and top 70 of the ATP Rankings for the first time, before ultimately finishing the year 74th.

That was a significant improvement on his 2024 year-end ranking of 103rd, with Bellucci’s season highlighted by a run to the third round of Wimbledon and a semi-final showing at the Rotterdam Open.

It was also a positive year for Djokovic, who ended the year ranked fourth after starting the year as the world No 7.

Outside of reaching the semi-final of all four Grand Slam events, the Serbian was also champion at the Geneva Open — where he lifted his 100th career title — and at the Hellenic Championship.

