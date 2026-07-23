The North American hardcourt swing kicks into gear with the Washington Open, but it’s looking particularly devoid of star power after several high profile withdrawals.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev led those withdrawals with just three days to go until, as they prepare for life under a new coaching team.

Auger-Aliassime split with his long time coach Frederic Fontang, while Medvedev ended his coaching partnership with Thomas Johansson.

Medvedev and Auger-Aliassime have been joined by several other names dipping out of the Washington Open, including Wimbledon semi finalist Arthur Fery, Mattia Bellucci, and Eliot Spizzirri.

Washington Open withdrawals

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Daniil Medvedev

Arthur Rinderknech

Sebastian Korda

Reilly Opelka

Mattia Bellucci (qualifying)

Arthur Fery (qualifying)

Luca Van Assche (qualifying)

Adam Walton (qualifying)

Eliot Spizzirri (qualifying)

Three more names have joined the Washington Open withdrawal list, bringing up the total to 10 tennis stars who have decided not to play the hardcourt event.

Arthur Rinderknech, Sebastian Korda, and Reilly Opelka will not be playing the Washington event, with Rinderknech falling out of the main draw.

He has been replaced by Jerry Shang, who currently sits at World No 268 in the ATP Tour rankings.

Korda, who won the event in 2024, has dropped out of the qualifying for the event, as has Opelka, so the US tournament has lost a duo of hometown favourites.

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There are just two members of the top 10 left signed up for the event and they are 2025 champion Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz, who is looking to win the event for the first time.

On a more positive note, Lorenzo Musetti is set to make his return at the Washington event. The Italian was forced out of Roland Garros and Wimbledon due to injury, but he appears ready to tackle the North American swing ahead of the US Open.

Elsewhere, the likes of Learner Tien, Jakub Mensik, Frances Tiafoe, Arthur Fils, Tommy Paul, and Rafael Jodar are all slated to appear at the ATP 500 event, so there will be plenty of action for fans to get their teeth into as the North American swing kicks off.

Additionally, the likes of Jack Draper, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Kei Nishikori have all received a wild card for the event.

The tournament has an interesting recent history, with the last five victors all being different. Those were Jannik Sinner, Nick Kyrgios, Dan Evans, Korda, and de Minaur.

That could leave the door wide open for a first time winner of the Washington Open, and with an extremely open field, anyone could stake a claim for a very valuable 500 points ahead of the US Open.