After a quiet couple of weeks following the culmination of Wimbledon, the tennis calendar is set to kick back into gear with the Washington Open.

The American tournament is the first ATP 500 event on the North American hardcourt swing, and many players use it to prepare for a trio of huge tournaments to come.

Two Masters events – at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open – as well as the US Open will take place over the next six weeks, so players often flock to the Washington Open in preparation.

However, this year will see only two of the top 10 compete, with Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz representing the very best of the ATP Tour in the US capital.

That is because both Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev have withdrawn from the event, just three days before the ATP 500 event is set to begin.

Washington Open withdrawals

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Daniil Medvedev

Mattia Bellucci (qualifying)

Arthur Fery (qualifying)

Luca Van Assche (qualifying)

Adam Walton (qualifying)

Eliot Spizzirri (qualifying)

The top 10 duo are the only players to withdraw from the main draw so far, although several high-profile players have dropped out of qualifying.

Mattia Bellucci, Arthur Fery, Luca Van Assche, Adam Walton, and Eliot Spizzirri have all been confirmed to be missing the hardcourt tournament.

Fery is perhaps the most surprising player to drop out, following his memorable run to the Wimbledon semi finals at his home Grand Slam.

However, the British star did not outline the Washington Open as one of his key tournaments when he teased his schedule following his Wimbledon run.

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“Cincinnati, Winston-Salem and the US Open, they’re pretty much locked in,” said the British star when asked which tournaments he would be playing on the North American hardcourt swing.

Fery also hopes to be seeded for the US Open, but that will not be dictated by his results as the entry list for the Grand Slam has already been confirmed.

“I might already be in there [the top 32] if I’m lucky, a few withdrawals,” he said. “I don’t think I will be able to contribute to the ranking anymore before the list comes out for the US Open, because it’s going to come out soon.

“Being seeded obviously protects you a little bit from the top guys, but it’s my first main draw that I qualify for directly with my ranking so just going to take it as it goes.”

At the Washington Open, though, there is a potential chance for another breakout tournament from an unsung player with so few top-ranked players at the event.

Washington Open entry list

Alex de Minaur

Taylor Fritz

Lorenzo Musetti

Learner Tien

Jakub Mensik

Frances Tiafoe

Arthur Fils

Tommy Paul

Rafael Jodar

Arthur Rinderknech

Ugo Humbert

Brandon Nakashima

Tomas Etcheverry

Alejandro Tabilo

Matteo Arnaldi

Zizou Bergs

Adrian Mannarino

Kamil Majchrzak

Alex Michelsen

Tallon Griekspoor

Ethan Quinn

Terence Atmane

Ben Shelton (WC)

Jack Draper (WC)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (WC)

Kei Nishikori (WC)

Rafael Jodar is looking to win his first hardcourt event, while Jack Draper is looking to prove to the US Open that he is worthy of a wildcard.

Elsewhere, the likes of Arthur Fils, Tommy Paul, and Learner Tien will be looking to continue their fine form shown throughout the 2026 season.