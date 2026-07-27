Jack Draper has become the 12th player to withdraw from the Washington Open as the ATP 500 tournament has lost several high-profile names.

Draper had received a wildcard for the American tournament, but yet again he has been unable to compete at a tournament over the summer.

The British star was forced out of Wimbledon due to a reoccurence of his arm injury, which you can only assume is the reason for his Washington withdrawal.

He had been practicing at the event, and even defeated Ben Shelton in a practice set, but he will be playing no part in the event any longer. His withdrawal ensures no British men will play in the men’s draw, while Katie Boulter will be the only female star.

Draper has been confirmed to be replaced by Mackenzie McDonald, who will enter the ATP 500 tournament as a lucky loser.

Several names have already decided not to play the Washington Open, which got underway on Monday, 27th July in the United States’ capital.

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Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev dropped out of the tournament early, ensuring only Alex de Minaur, Ben Shelton, and Taylor Fritz were the only top 10 players competing.

They were joined by Arthur Rinderknech and Sebastian Korda, both of whom have had injuries which have derailed their 2026 season so far. Korda has not played a tournament since the Sunshine Double, while Rinderknech suffered an injury at Roland Garros earlier this year.

Elsewhere, the homegrown talent of Reilly Opelka and Ethan Quinn also confirmed that would not be playing one of their home tournaments.

Washington Open withdrawals

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Daniil Medvedev

Arthur Rinderknech

Sebastian Korda

Reilly Opelka

Ethan Quinn

Mattia Bellucci (qualifying)

Arthur Fery (qualifying)

Luca Van Assche (qualifying)

Adam Walton (qualifying)

Eliot Spizzirri (qualifying)

Elsewhere, the likes of Mattia Bellucci, Arthur Fery, Luca Van Assche, Adam Walton, and Eliot Spizzirri all dropped out of the qualifying for the event.

The tournament began today, with the likes of Lorenzo Musetti and Alejandro Tabilo the first names to secure their place in the second round of the tournament.

Alex de Minaur, who is the defending champion of the event, will get his campaign underway against Stefanos Tsitsipas in one of the blockbuster first round ties.

Elsewhere, Rafael Jodar will play Arthur Fils and Fritz will look to win on home soil in his first round match against Zizou Bergs.

The tournament is set to take place until Sunday, August 2nd, when the final is played. It is the final tournament before back to back Masters events at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open.