ATP & WTA Madrid Open: Prize money and ranking points on offer for Sinner, Alcaraz, Sabalenka, Rybakina, Gauff

The Madrid Open is the third combined ATP-WTA 1000 event on the 2026 tennis calendar and the tournament will offer a first prize of more than €1 million to both the men’s and women’s champions for the first time.

Following the successful Sunshine Double on the hard courts in the United States with Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka cleaning up as they both won the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open, the joint ATP-WTA action shifts to the European clay.

As things stand, world No 1 Sinner will headline the ATP field in the Spanish capital, but there are doubts over whether or not he will enter the main draw.

If he does play, he is on course to be the top seed and will be followed by Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

However, the seedings will be based on the rankings on 20 April so there could be a few changes while Djokovic’s participation is also yet to be confirmed. Defending champion Casper Ruud is currently down in 12th.

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On the WTA side, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is assured of being the top seed with Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula completing the top five.

Both draws will feature 32-seeded players and all 32 receive byes into the main draw. Players who get byes will earn first-round points.

Ranking Points On Offer

The ATP and WTA both use rolling 52-week, cumulative systems to determine the rankings and it means players have to defend points they earned from the corresponding period 12 months ago as points drop off after a year.

But they will then earn points for every match they win at the tournament.

Example: Sabalenka is the defending champion so she will drop 1,000 points at the start of the Madrid Open and will then earn points back for her round-by-round victories.

The ATP and WTA’s points structures are slightly different from the round of 64 until the semi-finals.

ATP Points

Champion: 1,000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 400 points

Quarter-finalists: 200 points

Round of 16: 100 points

Round of 32: 50 points

Round of 64: 30 points

Round of 128: 10

WTA Points

Champion: 1,000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 390 points

Quarter-finalists: 215 points

Round of 16: 120 points

Round of 32: 65 points

Round of 64: 35 points

Round of 128: 10

Prize Money On Offer

The Madrid Open has offered joint-prize money for both ATP and WTA stars the past few years and the financial commitment for each event is €8,235,540 (about $9.7m), which totals to over €16m (nearly $19m).

Last year, Sabalenka and Ruud earned €985,030 ($1,120,212) for winning the titles, while runners-up Jack Draper and Gauff received €523,870 ($595,764), but the 2026 champions will receive more than €1m ($1.2m).

As per the WTA, these are the points per round win.

Champion: €1,007,165 ($1,188,197)

Runner-up: €535,585 ($631,853)

Semi-finalists: €297,550 ($351,033)

Quarter-finalists: €169,375 ($199,819)

Round of 16: €92,470 ($109,091)

Round of 32: €54,110 ($63,836)

Round of 64: €31,585 ($37,262)

Round of 128: €21,285 ($25,110)