Jordan Smith with the 1 point Slam trophy, with Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff inset

The Australian Open’s 1 Point Slam was a huge success as an amateur tennis player prevailed in an exhibition event filled with many of the sport’s stars to claim $1million.

In an event staged at Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, a mix of professional and amateur tennis players and celebrities played single-point matches in a knockout tournament. The players contested a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors to decide who served or received.

The inaugural 1 Point Slam was held ahead of the 2025 Australian Open, offering a prize pot of A$60,000 and attracting little attention.

It was a different story at this year’s edition, with a sell-out crowd watching the unique and engaging competition unfold.

The 48-player field consisted of:

24 active tennis players from the ATP and WTA tours

Eight amateur Australian tennis players who won state qualifying rounds in 2025

Eight players who qualified in Melbourne

Eight wildcards, including celebrities, such as TV presenters, a singer and an Australian rules football player

16 tennis stars were seeded and received a first round bye: Carlos Alcaraz (1), Jannik Sinner (2), Iga Swiatek (3), Coco Gauff (4), Alexander Zverev (5), Amanda Anisimova (6), Elena Rybakina (7), Jasmine Paolini (8), Felix Auger-Aliassime (9), Alexander Bublik (10), Daniil Medvedev (11), Andrey Rublev (12), Naomi Osaka (13), Frances Tiafoe (14), Laura Pigossi (15) and Maria Sakkari (16).

Flavio Cobolli, Nick Kyrgios, Corentin Moutet — and former world No 1 Marat Safin — were among the unseeded players.

Australian Open News

Australian Open seeds confirmed: Alcaraz and Sinner top two, Djokovic top five, Shelton top American

Australian Open seeds confirmed: Sabalenka leads Swiatek with Gauff top American, Raducanu at No 28

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

What happened at the 1 Point Slam?

Jordan Smith, an amateur tennis player who is the New South Wales state champion, was the last player standing in Melbourne.

In the third round, Smith overcame four-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner when the Italian, who was only allowed one serve, served into the net.

Smith then defeated WTA world No 4 Amanda Anisimova in the quarter-finals, with the American returning his serve long.

In the final, Smith faced Taiwanese WTA player Joanna Garland, and he claimed the $1million prize when Garland fired a backhand wide after Smith returned her serve.

“I can’t even speak, that’s unbelievable (laughs),” Smith said after his victory. “Coming into tonight, [I would have been] happy with just winning one point. I was so nervous, but enjoyed being out here and was a great experience.”

Asked what he will do with the money, Smith said: “Invest or buy a house with my girlfriend.”

Garland, who is ranked 117th on the women’s tour, stunned ATP world No 3 Alexander Zverev and Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios en route to the final.

Another standout moment came when Iga Swietek, a six-time major winner and the women’s world No 2, outhit ATP world No 22 Flavio Cobolli to win a superb point.

Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff react to the 1 Point Slam

ATP world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who was beaten by WTA star Maria Sakkari, reacted to Smith’s win with a simple tweet: “Jordan Smith.”

Coco Gauff, the WTA world No 4 who lost to Donna Vekic, also gave her verdict.

“Great event! lol I said when it started I hoped an amateur won !! Congrats Jordan. soooo cold,” Gauff wrote on X/Twitter.

READ NEXT: Australian Open: How many points are Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff, Keys & other WTA stars defending?

