AO 1 Point Slam: $1million event was a big win as Carlos Alcaraz & Coco Gauff react to amateur’s triumph
The Australian Open’s 1 Point Slam was a huge success as an amateur tennis player prevailed in an exhibition event filled with many of the sport’s stars to claim $1million.
In an event staged at Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, a mix of professional and amateur tennis players and celebrities played single-point matches in a knockout tournament. The players contested a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors to decide who served or received.
The inaugural 1 Point Slam was held ahead of the 2025 Australian Open, offering a prize pot of A$60,000 and attracting little attention.
It was a different story at this year’s edition, with a sell-out crowd watching the unique and engaging competition unfold.
The 48-player field consisted of:
- 24 active tennis players from the ATP and WTA tours
- Eight amateur Australian tennis players who won state qualifying rounds in 2025
- Eight players who qualified in Melbourne
- Eight wildcards, including celebrities, such as TV presenters, a singer and an Australian rules football player
16 tennis stars were seeded and received a first round bye: Carlos Alcaraz (1), Jannik Sinner (2), Iga Swiatek (3), Coco Gauff (4), Alexander Zverev (5), Amanda Anisimova (6), Elena Rybakina (7), Jasmine Paolini (8), Felix Auger-Aliassime (9), Alexander Bublik (10), Daniil Medvedev (11), Andrey Rublev (12), Naomi Osaka (13), Frances Tiafoe (14), Laura Pigossi (15) and Maria Sakkari (16).
Flavio Cobolli, Nick Kyrgios, Corentin Moutet — and former world No 1 Marat Safin — were among the unseeded players.
What happened at the 1 Point Slam?
Jordan Smith, an amateur tennis player who is the New South Wales state champion, was the last player standing in Melbourne.
In the third round, Smith overcame four-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner when the Italian, who was only allowed one serve, served into the net.
Smith then defeated WTA world No 4 Amanda Anisimova in the quarter-finals, with the American returning his serve long.
In the final, Smith faced Taiwanese WTA player Joanna Garland, and he claimed the $1million prize when Garland fired a backhand wide after Smith returned her serve.
“I can’t even speak, that’s unbelievable (laughs),” Smith said after his victory. “Coming into tonight, [I would have been] happy with just winning one point. I was so nervous, but enjoyed being out here and was a great experience.”
Asked what he will do with the money, Smith said: “Invest or buy a house with my girlfriend.”
Garland, who is ranked 117th on the women’s tour, stunned ATP world No 3 Alexander Zverev and Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios en route to the final.
Another standout moment came when Iga Swietek, a six-time major winner and the women’s world No 2, outhit ATP world No 22 Flavio Cobolli to win a superb point.
Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff react to the 1 Point Slam
ATP world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who was beaten by WTA star Maria Sakkari, reacted to Smith’s win with a simple tweet: “Jordan Smith.”
Coco Gauff, the WTA world No 4 who lost to Donna Vekic, also gave her verdict.
“Great event! lol I said when it started I hoped an amateur won !! Congrats Jordan. soooo cold,” Gauff wrote on X/Twitter.
