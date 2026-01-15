Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Australian Open

The men’s singles draw for the 2026 Australian Open is out, and Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and other stars have learned their fates.

This will be the 114th edition of the Australian Open, which has been staged on hard courts at Melbourne Park since 1988.

Jack Draper, Holger Rune, Arthur Fils, Emil Ruusuvuori and Thanasi Kokkinakis have all withdrawn from the tournament.

Sinner is the two-time reigning champion, having defeated Alexander Zverev in the 2025 final and Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 final.

2026 Australian Open men’s singles draw

Top half

World No 1 Alcaraz is the top seed, and he will begin his bid for a maiden Australian Open crown against Adam Walton.

The Spaniard could then face Yannick Hanfmann or Zachary Svajda in the second round before a potential third round meeting with 32nd seed Corentin Moutet.

The six-time major winner’s projected fourth round opponent is 14th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, while he could also meet 19th seed Tommy Paul.

In the quarter-finals, Alcaraz could take on sixth seed Alex de Minaur or No 10 seed Alexander Bublik.

Third seed Alexander Zverev, seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and 11th seed Daniil Medvedev are all possible semi-final opponents for Alcaraz.

Australian Open News

Can Novak Djokovic win Australian Open? Former world No 5 on tennis icon’s 25th Grand Slam quest

Australian Open: What ranking points are Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic and other ATP stars defending?

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Bottom half

At the very bottom of the draw, No 2 seed Sinner will start his title defence against Hugo Gaston.

The Italian could then play James Duckworth or Dino Prizmic in the second round.

Sinner is projected to meet Brazilian prodigy Joao Fonseca, the 28th seed, in a potential blockbuster third round meeting.

The four-time Grand Slam champion could face 15th seed Karen Khachanov in the last 16, while eighth seed Ben Shlelton and 12th seed Casper Ruud are potential quarter-final opponents.

Sinner’s projected semi-final opponent is Djokovic, the No 4 seed and a 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Djokovic will play Pedro Martinez in the first round, before a potential second round clash with Terence Atmane or Francesco Maestrelli.

The 10-time Australian Open winner is projected to face 27th seed Brandom Nakashima in the third round and 16th seed Jakub Mensik in the fourth round.

The Serb could meet either No 5 seed Lorenzo Musetti or ninth seed Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals before his potential semi-final showdown with Sinner.

Australian Open men’s singles draw projected quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Alex de Minaur (6)

Alexander Zverev (3) vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (7)

Lorenzo Musetti (5) vs Novak Djokovic (4)

Ben Shelton (8) vs Jannik Sinner (2)

READ NEXT: Joao Fonseca gets bold prediction as Alcaraz & Sinner sent warning by Olympic medallist

