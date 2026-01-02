Tennis icon Venus Williams has received a wildcard to compete at the 2026 Australian Open, with the full list of wildcard recipients for the women’s singles event now confirmed.

There had been much anticipation to learn if Williams would be given a wildcard for this year’s Australian Open, with the American last having played the Melbourne Grand Slam in 2021.

The former world No 1 and seven-time major singles champion, who is 45, is currently ranked 581st in the WTA singles rankings.

Last year, Williams returned to the tour after an absence of more than a year to play in Washington, Cincinnati and at the US Open.

The Australian Open confirmed today that Williams had received the eighth and final wildcard for the women’s singles main draw.

“I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer,” said Williams.

“I’ve had so many incredible memories there, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career.”

Williams was a runner-up at the Australian Open in 2003 and 2017, while she was also a semi-finalist in 2001 and a quarter-finalist on a further six occasions.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said: “Venus is a true legend and trailblazer of our sport – she’s an inspiration to us all.

“I’m delighted we’ll see her on court again at both the Hobart International and Australian Open.”

At the age of 45, Williams is set to become the oldest woman to play in the Australian Open singles draw. She will break the record held by former Japanese star Kimiko Date, who was 44 when she competed at the 2015 Australian Open.

Australian Open 2026 women’s singles wildcards

Emerson Jones (Australia)

Zarina Diyas (Kazakhstan)

Elizabeth Mandlik (USA)

Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah (France)

Priscilla Hon (Australia)

Talia Gibson (Australia)

Taylah Preston (Australia)

Venus Williams (USA)

Williams has also been given wildcards to compete at the tournaments in Auckland and Hobart ahead of the Australian Open.

Venus Williams’ schedule at the start of 2026

ASB Classic, Auckland (WTA 250) – January 5-11

Hobart International (WTA 250) – January 12-17

Australian Open – January 18-February 1

