The 2026 Australian Open is fast approaching, but how many ranking points will WTA Tour stars be defending at the year’s first Grand Slam?

Main draw action at Melbourne Park will get underway on 18 January, while the women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 31 January.

Here, we look at how many points WTA players are set to drop from last year’s Australian Open.

Points players earned at the 2025 Australian Open

Madison Keys, who is ranked ninth, defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2025 Australian Open to claim her maiden Grand Slam title, which earned her 2,000 points. World No 1 Sabalenka’s runner-up result saw her collect 1,300 points.

Iga Swiatek, who is the world No 2, and Paula Badosa, who is ranked 26th, each earned 780 points for reaching the semi-finals in Melbourne last year.

Coco Gauff, Elina Svitolina, Emma Navarro and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova are all defending 430 points, having been quarter-finalists in 2025.

Elena Rybakina, Mirra Andreeva, Belinda Bencic, Daria Kasatkina, Eva Lys, Olga Danilovic, Veronika Kudermetova and Donna Vekic each earned 240 points for making it to the fourth round.

The 16 players who lost in the third round, including Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Naomi Osaka, Clara Tauson, Marta Kostyuk, Diana Shnaider, Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu, collected 130 points.

The 32 players to fall in the second round, including Amanda Anisimova and Karolina Muchova, amassed 70 points.

The 64 first round losers at the 2025 Australian Open, a group that included Ekaterina Alexandrova, Linda Noskova and Jelena Ostapenko, earned 10 points.

Australian Open women’s singles ranking points breakdown

Champion: 2,000

Runner-up: 1,300

Semi-finalists: 780

Quarter-finalists: 430

Fourth round: 240

Third round: 130

Second round: 70

First round: 10

Projected 2026 Australian Open women’s singles seeds – points dropping from 2025

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 1,300

2. Iga Swiatek – 780

3. Coco Gauff – 430

4. Amanda Anisimova – 70

5. Elena Rybakina – 240

6. Jessica Pegula – 130

7. Jasmine Paolini – 130

8. Mirra Andreeva – 240

9. Madison Keys – 2,000

10. Belinda Bencic – 240

11. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 10

12. Elina Svitolina – 430

13. Linda Noskova – 10

14. Clara Tauson – 130

15. Emma Navarro – 430

16. Naomi Osaka – 130

17. Victoria Mboko – 0

18. Ludmilla Samsonova – 70

19. Karolina Muchova – 70

20. Marta Kostyuk – 130

21. Elise Mertens – 70

22. Leylah Fernandez – 10

23. Diana Shnaider – 10

24. Jelena Ostapenko – 10

25. Paula Badosa – 780

26. Dayana Yastremska – 130

27. Sofia Kenin – 10

28. Emma Raducanu – 130

29. Iva Jovic – 70

30. Maya Joint – 10

31. Anna Kalinskaya – 0

32. Marketa Vondrousova – 0

