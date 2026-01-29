Aryna Sabalenka has been labelled “the Jannik Sinner” of women’s tennis as she was hailed for an “amazing” performance that saw her reach the 2026 Australian Open final.

The two-time Australian Open champion stormed to a 6-2, 6-3 semi-final victory against world No 12 Elina Svitolina to advance to her fourth consecutive final at Melbourne Park.

The world No 1 has won 11 straight matches and 22 sets in a row in a remarkably dominant start to the 2026 season, having won the Brisbane International prior to the year’s first major.

Sabalenka has now reached seven successive hard-court Grand Slam finals in a run that started at the 2023 Australian Open.

In her post-match interview, Sabalenka reacted to being in yet another championship match in Melbourne.

“I just cannot believe that honestly,” said the Belarusian. “That’s an incredible achievement, but the job is not done yet.

“Super happy with the win, she’s a tough opponent, [she] was playing really incredible tennis throughout the whole week and, yeah, just super happy to be through this tough match.”

Jamie Murray, a former doubles world No 1, likened Sabalenka to Sinner, a four-time men’s major winner.

“For me, she’s kind of like the Sinner of women’s tennis, especially when it comes to hard courts and how dominant she is,” Murray told TNT Sports.

The Brit also lauded Sabalenka’s display against Svitolina.

“I mean she played an amazing match, didn’t she? She was so strong from the start,” Murray assessed.

“She came through really in all the clutch moments. There were seven deuce games. She won six of them and that is a big difference in the in the scoreline. Too aggressive, too much power, too good on the return of serve as well.

“Svitolina knows she had to play with more risks, go for more on her first serve, and take more chances from the baseline to take control of the points, but of course that comes with the ability to potentially make more errors.

“I don’t think she played a bad match, I just think Sabalenka was too good. Her tempo is so high, the ball’s back at you like a rocket, there’s no time to think and make decisions in the point.”

