Tennis icon John McEnroe has discussed Novak Djokovic’s popularity among tennis fans and his fellow players as he urged the great Serb to “enjoy every minute” he has left in his career.

Djokovic is vying to win his 11th Australian Open title and 25th Grand Slam overall, which would see him extend his records.

At the age of 38, Djokovic would become the oldest Grand Slam singles champion in history if he lifts the title in Melbourne.

The world No 4 saw off Pedro Martinez and Francesco Maestrelli without losing a set to reach the third round, taking his tally of Australian Open match wins to 101.

Speaking to TNT Sports and Eurosport, McEnroe proclaimed that Djokovic deserves to receive the adulation of tennis fans and said other players “love” the former world No 1.

“He was like Ivan Drago [a character in the Rocky films] with [Rafael] Nadal and [Roger] Federer, who were so popular, and then along comes [Carlos] Alcaraz and everyone loves him,” said the seven-time major singles champion.

“He (Djokovic) is like, ‘Where is my love? I deserve it.’ And he does deserve it. He has been an unbelievable positive for our game and his record speaks for itself.

“He has always been extremely intelligent and the other players love him. So strut yourself, Novak, and enjoy every minute of it.”

What else has John McEnroe said about Novak Djokovic during the Australian Open?

Ahead of Djokovic’s first round match at the Australian Open, McEnroe lauded the Serbian’s record at the tournament.

“It is mindblowing,” said the American.

“We talk about Rafa [Nadal] winning 14 French Opens and you think that doesn’t seem possible, and then you come to Novak and he has won 10 of these. So, you’re like, how does he figure it out each off-season?

“In a lot of cases, he hasn’t played and you are not quite sure where he is at physically or mentally. And he comes down here and does his thing and gets in the head of whoever he is playing and figures it out. It’s amazing.”

The former world No 1 also declared that he does not think Djokovic possesses the belief that he can overcome both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

“In his heart of hearts and in my opinion, no,” said the former world No 1.

“I don’t think he can beat both of those guys when he has already had to go through five matches — that’s the problem. That’s the reality he has talked about.

“A lot of people might think, ‘Why are you still going at this point, you haven’t won in a couple of years and you are so used to winning?’ Why not would be the question?

“In my book, he is No 3 in the world. He made four semis last year and beat Alcaraz here. He must think he can still win this otherwise, because he won’t play unless he thinks he can win, which is tougher because he doesn’t play much.”

Who will Novak Djokovic play next at the Australian Open?

Djokovic will play Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round at Melbourne Park.

