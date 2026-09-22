Former British No 1 doubles player Tara Moore has reportedly had a £15million lawsuit against the WTA Tour thrown out by a federal judge.

Moore, who reached a career-high ranking of 77 in doubles, is serving a four-year doping ban after testing positive for anabolic steroids Nandrolone metabolites and Boldenone.

According to The Athletic, the 34-year-old had argued that the WTA failed to warn its players about the risk of eating steroid-contaminated meat in Colombia, where her sample came back positive after competing at a 250 tournament in Bogota in June 2022.

Despite the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) imposing a four-year ban on the Brit, the Doncaster-born player challenged it with the WTA, the arbitrator sided with the tennis body, and then Moore sued in federal court to try and overturn that ruling.

The report adds that United States District Judge Andrew Carter has found there was no legal basis for Moore’s claims that the arbitrator had deprived her of a fair hearing or exceeded their powers.

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While she is yet to comment publically on this update, Moore, who is now a facility director at a Patrick Mouratoglou tennis centre, did take to social media 11 days ago on a related matter.

The former Nick Bollettieri academy player shared a post on Instagram called Spiked.Film, which is crowdfunding to make a movie about the ‘cost of anti-doping’.

The post reads, “What happens when professional athletes get contaminated by something they believe is safe and test positive for banned substances?”

In July 2025, Moore described the anti-doping system as “broken”.

She said at the time, “The last three-and-a-half years have broken me into so many pieces. As my family and friends have scrambled to pick up the broken shards of me, they’ve glued me back together in the form of a different person.”

After being provisionally suspended more than four years ago, 19 months later, Moore was cleared to resume playing after tennis’ anti-doping authority found she bore “no fault or negligence” for her actions.

However, the International Tennis Integrity Agency appealed the ruling to CAS and a panel deemed that she didn’t sufficiently prove that meat contamination was behind the concentration of nandrolone in her test sample.

Moore will remain banned until December 2027, where she will be 35.

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