Battle of the Sexes: Who said what? The controversial takes on the ‘show’

Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios are due to face off in a highly-publicised exhibition match on December 28, a contest organisers have framed as a modern-day nod to the iconic 1973 ‘Battles of the Sexes.’

The event, which will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena, has already generated intense discussion across the sporting world, with players, legends, and commentators divided on whether the clash will celebrate – or retract – progress.

The original ‘Battle of the Sexes’ saw Billie Jean King prevail 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 over the 55-year-old Bobby Riggs, a victory which proved to be a major step forward for women’s tennis.

More than half a century on, comparisons to that encounter have been met with much scepticism.

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka enters the exhibition at the peak of her powers, having finished the season as the US Open champion and the year-end No 1.

The Belarusian dismissed concerns over the potential negative symbolism of such an event.

“I am not putting myself at any risk,” she stated to BBC Sport.

“We’re there to have fun and bring great tennis. Whoever wins, wins.

“It’s so obvious that the man is biologically stronger than the woman, but it’s not about that.

“This event is only going to help bring women’s tennis to a higher level.”

The Belarusian believes that, despite any biological differences, she has a realistic chance of beating Kyrgios during the Dubai showdown – with little pressure on her.

“It’s not going to be an easy match for Nick,” Sabalenka later surmised.

“I’m going to be there competing and showing women are strong, powerful and good entertainment.

“He’s in a lose-lose situation. I’m in a win-win situation.”

Nick Kyrgios

If Sabalenka is the embodiment of consistency, Kyrgios is the exact antithesis of exactly that – especially in 2025.

The unpredictable showman played just five singles matches this season, last being seen during his second-round match against Karen Khachanov at the Miami Open.

Kyrgios has struggled with wrist issues for over 24 months, despite undergoing reconstructive wrist surgery in late 2023.

“By the way, all the negative comments towards the Battle of the Sexes are doing nothing but giving it more attention,” he argued on an Instagram post.

“At the end of the day, Aryna will go down as one of the greatest players to play this game.

“I will have entertained crowds around the world. We are 2 humans who are good friends who want to put on a show and get more eyes on tennis.

“Sit back and enjoy the show. We both love the challenge and are going into this with no real experience. No one cares what you have to say.”

The 2022 Wimbledon champion is currently ranked as the world No 672.

Billie Jean King

Whilst King’s 1973 victory over Riggs went well beyond tennis, the American argued that the context could not be more different.

“The only similarity is that one is a boy and one is a girl. That’s it,” she told BBC Sport.

“Everything else, no. Ours was about social change; culturally, where we were in 1973. This one is not.

“I hope it’s a great match – I want Sabalenka, obviously, to win – but it’s just not the same.”

Garbine Muguruza

Former world No 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza, who retired in April 2024, echoed a similar sentiment to that of the American.

“A guy who is ranked 1,000 in the world or doesn’t even have a ranking could be far superior to a top-10 player on the WTA circuit,” Muguruza said to Spanish outlet Cope.

“When I was at my best level, being world No 1, I wouldn’t have even beaten a junior.

“It’s more of a show — it has nothing to do with the Battle of the Sexes, with what Billie Jean King versus Bobby Riggs meant. That was incredible.

“This is entertainment. I think they’ll play seriously, but the idea is for it to be a show and for the fans to have a good time.”

Catherine Whittaker:

Whilst many have criticised the Battle of the Sexes sequel for the biological differences and lack of the same social meaning that was present in 1973, Whittaker, a host of The Tennis Podcast, went even further.

The British host made a pointed critique of Kyrgios, himself, after the Australian admitted to assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2021.

“Nick Kyrgios is a man that stands for something and that’s not an accident. He is choosing to stand for and represent misogyny,” analysed Whittaker on the popular podcast.

“This is what Nick Kyrgios will be representing and fighting for in the self-titled Battle of the Sexes. A validation of his belittling of women’s tennis and the way he perceives women and women’s sport of being lesser purely on the basis of brute power.

“This event is a dog whistle. It feels like a dog whistle publicity stunt. A symbol of the populist Trumpian age of do-whistles and division and stupidity.”

Roger Rasheed

Former tennis player and coach Rasheed believes Sabalenka will only harm herself and other female athletes by participating in the event, even if she is victorious over the Australian.

“I’m not a fan of it, to be honest,” Rasheed said to ABC Sports.

“I think it’s a lose-lose for the women’s side … I actually think it’s quite insulting, to be perfectly honest.”

“I don’t see where there’s one minute, one second of win for the number one player in the world.

“If you are looking after Sabalenka commercially, is this a place where you want to be?”