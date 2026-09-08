The final eight competitors in the men’s draw of the US Open this year are incredibly surprising and not what anyone expected before the tournament.

Several top seeds fell from the tournament early, with Novak Djokovic exited the Grand Slam at the first round stage and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alex de Minaur, and Lorenzo Musetti all departing one round later.

Carlos Alcaraz’s return to action from a wrist injury has dominated the headlines, but American men’s tennis has certainly had a Grand Slam to remember on home turf.

The quarter finals of the tournament feature three Americans, which is even more impressive considering they do not feature Taylor Fritz, Learner Tien, or Tommy Paul.

Here are Tennis365’s official predictions for all four quarter final matches at this year’s US Open.

Alexander Zverev vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Alexander Zverev is having a season to remember and he has certainly capitalised on injuries and lack of form to top seeds throughout the year.

The German won his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros earlier this year, a tournament that saw Djokovic crash out early and Alcaraz withdraw from.

The star has continued to impress while others have faltered, although he has looked shakier in New York. He needed five sets to oust Lorenzo Sonego and Quentin Halys in his opening two rounds, before beating Alejandro Tabilo and Luciano Darderi in straight sets.

Next up for Zverev is Botic van de Zandschulp, who has reached his second Grand Slam quarter final at the US Open by beating Jan Choinski, de Minaur, Zizou Bergs, and Arthur Gea.

Prediction: Zverev will just have too much for the powerful Dutchman and he will oust van de Zandschulp in straight sets to reach the semi finals.

Karen Khachanov vs Alexander Blockx

Nobody expected to see Karen Khachanov and Alexander Blockx in the quarter finals of the US Open, but they have both been impressive in New York.

Khachanov had lost three matches in a row before the US Open, but he’s knocked Felix Auger-Aliassime and Learner Tien out to reach the quarter finals.

Blockx, meanwhile, has overcome Flavio Cobolli and Francisco Cerundolo to reach the final eight of the Grand Slam, but this might be one step too far for the Belgian.

Blockx looks to be struggling with an injury at Flushing Meadows and he admitted that he was mightily close to retiring in his round of 16 clash with Cerundolo.

Prediction: Khachanov will definitely win this one, but it might not even make it to the court if Blockx’s injury issues continue.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alex Michelsen

If someone said there would be an all-American tie in the quarter final of the US Open, you’d be lying if you said you predicted it would be Frances Tiafoe vs Alex Michelsen.

Tiafoe is less of a surprise, as he often saves his best tennis for Flushing Meadows. The American has reached the semi finals twice previously, in 2022 and 2024.

Michelsen, however, is enjoying his best-ever run at a Grand Slam and he is the only player left in the men’s draw yet to drop a set en route to the quarter finals.

The star has capitalised on the draw opening up for him, with the American only playing two seeded players so far, and no one ranked inside the top 15 of the ATP Tour rankings.

Nevertheless, winning will breed confidence for Michelsen and he will give Tiafoe a tough challenge at their home Grand Slam.

Prediction: Tiafoe will win this one, but he will make it less easy than you’d imagine. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see this one go the distance.

Ben Shelton vs Carlos Alcaraz

The main attraction of the men’s quarter finals is undoubtedly Ben Shelton vs Alcaraz.

This is the highest-ranked quarter final in terms of joint rankings and Alcaraz’s lack of match fitness due to his wrist injury could give Shelton a glimmer of hope.

He will likely need it too as Shelton has never tasted victory against Alcaraz, having lost all three of his matches against the world No 3.

However, Shelton has looked good in all four of his matches so far, toppling Tallon Griekspoor, Hubert Hurkacz, Denis Shapovalov, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Prediction: It would simply be too good to be true for Alcaraz to continue his journey at the US Open, after four and a half months out. Shelton’s big serving with be just too much for Alcaraz and he will earn his first win against his great rival.