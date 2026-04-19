Ben Shelton overcame Flavio Cobolli in straight sets to win the 2026 BMW Open in Munich, but how many ranking points and how much prize money did the pair collect?

World No 6 Shelton defeated 16th-ranked Cobolli 6-2, 7-5 in the final in Munich to claim his maiden ATP 500 title on clay and second clay-court title overall.

Shelton’s first title at the Bavarian International Tennis Championships comes after he was a runner-up to Alexander Zverev at last year’s event.

The American has now won five ATP Tour singles titles — three of which have come at ATP 500 level.

The 23-year-old also downed Alex Molcan, Joao Fonseca, Alexander Blockx and Emilio Nava en route to the title.

Cobolli, who was chasing his fourth ATP singles title and third 500 crown, beat Zverev, Vit Kopriva, Zizou Bergs and Diego Dedura to reach the final.

Shelton saved all six of the break points he faced, which were all in his opening service game, while he broke Cobolli twice in the first set and once in a much closer second set.

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Shelton and Cobolli’s ranking points from Munich

Shelton collected 500 ATP ranking points for his triumph in Munich, which has lifted his points total to 4,070 and leaves him sixth in the rankings — just 30 points adrift of world No 5 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Cobolli earned 330 points for his runner-up result, which has taken his points total to 2,600 and lifted him three places to world No 13.

Munich ATP ranking points breakdown

Winner: 500 points

Finalist: 330 points

Semi-finalist: 200 points

Quarter-finalist: 100 points

Second Round: 50 points

First Round: 0 points

Shelton and Cobolli’s prize money from Munich

Shelton’s victory has seen him secure €478,935 ($559,216) in prize money, while Cobolli has claimed €257,705 ($300,903).

Munich prize money breakdown

Winner: €478,935 ($559,216)

Finalist: €257,705 ($300,903)

Semi-finalist: €137,340 ($160,362)

Quarter-finalist: €70,165 ($81,926)

Second Round: €37,455 ($43,733)

First Round: €19,975 ($23,323)

What did Shelton say after the final?

In his on-court interview, Shelton said: “I came out at a really high level and have done that before against him.

“The toughest thing is maintaining it as he raises his level. I managed to do that in the second set and played some great tennis.

“I am happy with my performance this week. I got better and better as the week went on and I am happy with the work me and the team put in.

“I have big ambitions for the clay courts. It is a surface I want to get better on each year. It is slowly becoming one of my favourite surfaces to play on.”

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