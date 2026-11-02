Ben Shelton explains the key area of his game he wants Juan Carlos Ferrero to improve

Ben Shelton and Juan Carlos Ferrero are set to work together from the 2027 season, after months of speculation about who the Spanish could would work with.

Many names were touted for Ferrero, with the likes of Jannik Sinner, Rafael Jodar, and even Felix Auger-Aliassime named as potentials for the Spanish coach.

However, Shelton was rarely in those conversations, so it came as somewhat of a surprise when both men confirmed the news on the 1st November.

Shelton, who is currently the world No 4 on the ATP Tour rankings, will be looking to gain Grand Slam success under Ferrero and he has explained the reasons why he opted for Carlos Alcaraz’s former coach.

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Speaking to TNT Sports, he said: “A great coach, one of the best coaches in the world. Was also a world number one as a player. I think there’s so much experience and wisdom that he can bring to our team and make a big difference for me in my career.”

In a later interview with Sky Sports Tennis’ Ryan Harrison, Shelton elaborated in exactly which areas of his game he wants Ferrero to address.

“I’m super excited. I think obviously, he was a very, very elite player. Elite coach as well, he brings so much experience to my team. I think the combination between him and my dad is going to be great for me,” he explained.

“I’m excited to start working together, I think there’s a lot to learn from someone like him. I’m fully ready to lean into that in the off-season and see what we can do next year. No, I mean a million things, but I want to become a more well-rounded player.

“Obviously all court player and develop all the skills you need to be at the top of the game. I think there’s endless things that we can work on, but I also want to become a better player on all surfaces.

“I think there’s a lot of errors he can help me on in clay court tennis and help me become a better clay courter. Yeah, I’m looking forward to adding all of that.”

Before Shelton links up with Ferrero, he is set to play two more further tournaments with just his father as his main coach.

Those will be at the Paris Masters, where is awaits the winner of Cameron Norrie and Matteo Arnaldi in the second round of the tournament.

Then, Shelton will head to the ATP Finals in Turin to round off his season, where he is looking to win the year-end tournament for the first time in his career.