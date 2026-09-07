Ben Shelton said Carlos Alcaraz has been “playing at an extremely high level” as he looked ahead to the pair’s 2026 US Open showdown.

No 8 seed Shelton earned a convincing 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 victory against 53rd-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round in New York on Sunday evening.

Shelton will face Alcaraz — the second seed and reigning US Open champion — in a blockbuster quarter-final encounter on Tuesday.

The American star, who is chasing his maiden Grand Slam title, defeated Tallon Griekspoor, Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov in his first three matches at Flushing Meadows.

Alcaraz, who is vying for his eighth major crown, had not played for over four months before the US Open due to a right wrist injury.

The 23-year-old Spaniard beat Roman Safiullin, Jaime Faria, Wu Yibing and Tommy Paul en route to the last eight.

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In his press conference after downing Tsitsipas, Shelton gave his verdict on Alcaraz.

“We practised together before the tournament,” said Shelton.

“I’ve been watching his matches, I think he’s been playing at an extremely high level.

“To me, he looks very normal — his normal, I mean — which is impressive after not playing for five months. I think it’ll be a great match.

“Excited for the battle. I’ve never played him in New York, and obviously [I’m] in the position I want to be in.”

The 23-year-old was then asked how his game has improved since his last match against Alcaraz at the 2025 French Open.

“Honestly, I thought I played a good match in Paris,” Shelton replied. “But I think I’m serving better, I’m returning much better.

“I think my shot tolerance from the baseline, overall quality from the baseline, and my movement, have improved. I think that it’s definitely gonna be a different match playing here.

“And yeah, I think those are the areas that have probably changed the most for me.”

On his performance against Tsitsipas, Shelton said: “Thought I played well. A good, clean match, Happy to be back in the quarters here, and I’m happy with how I went about my business tonight.”

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