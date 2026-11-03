Ben Shelton holds a record over Carlos Alcaraz in 2026 that no other player has managed

Carlos Alcaraz might have had his 2026 season derailed by injury, but he’s still had a number of highlights throughout the year.

The Spaniard started the year by winning the Australian Open, which confirmed he was the youngest male player in history to claim the Career Grand Slam.

Alcaraz has also won three other ATP titles, at the Qatar Open, the Japan Open, and most recently at the Vienna Open, and he has only suffered four defeats in 2026.

Daniil Medvedev, Sebastian Korda, Jannik Sinner, and Ben Shelton have picked up victories against Alcaraz, but Shelton has done something that no one else has managed across the 2026 season.

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Shelton is the only player to manage to defeat Alcaraz in 2026 after the Spaniard had taken the first set.

That came at the US Open, when Shelton and Alcaraz played out a five set epic on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam.

Alcaraz took the first set, before losing the next two to his American opponent. The Spaniard levelled the scoreline to take the match into a decider, which was eventually won by Shelton with a nail-biting tie-break.

The Spaniard has won 33 of his matches in 2026 after winning the first set, and Shelton is the only man to produce a comeback victory against the star this year.

Shelton and Alcaraz will now, of course, be intrinsically linked by Juan Carlos Ferrero, who has taken on a coaching role with the 24-year-old American.

Ferrero worked with Alcaraz for six years before they parted ways at the end of the 2025 season. He is now set to join Shelton for the 2027 season as the American looks to claim a Grand Slam title for the first time in his career.

Shelton, and Alcaraz, still have plenty of events before the 2026 season draws to a close, however.

Both men are set to play the Paris Masters and they have already qualified for the ATP Finals.

Shelton is set to play Cameron Norrie in the second round of the Paris Masters, while Alcaraz awaits the winner of Alex Michelsen and Jiri Lehecka.

Alcaraz and Shelton can only play each other if they meet the final, so it is perhaps unlikely that the two men will meet in Paris.

They could definitely play in the ATP Finals, though, depending on which way the group stages are dealt out. The ATP Finals is for the top eight players in men’s tennis, with two group stages of four men playing a round robin format.

Shelton and Alcaraz, along with Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev, have already confirmed their place in the year-end tournament.