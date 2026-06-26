Ben Shelton looks on during his match

Ben Shelton described the tennis schedule as “unsustainable” as he spoke to Tennis365 about injuries ahead of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

High numbers of players pulling out of tournaments due to physical issues has been an unfortunate and persistent theme in 2026

There are 16 players — nine men and seven women — who have withdrawn from the Wimbledon main draw singles entry lists.

Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti are the two big name ATP players who will be absent at the All England Club, with the duo also having missed Roland Garros through injury.

Shelton continued his Wimbledon preparations with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Casper Ruud at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic exhibition event at the Hurlingham Club on Thursday.

In an interview with Tennis365 after his match at Hurlingham, Shelton was asked about the injury problem on the tennis tour and whether the expanded 12-day Masters 1000 format was a factor.

“Yes, it’s disappointing to see [the injuries],” said the world No 5. “I think that those 12-day events are gruelling.

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“I think it’s no secret that the tennis tour has become – I mean, you hate to say it – but unsustainable for a lot of players. A lot of big talents too, players at the top of the game.

“So, I hope that tennis, or the governing bodies, are seeing this happening and are looking to make a change.

“Obviously, I wish I had all the answers. I don’t have all the answers of what the solution is or what that looks like.

“But I think for certain it’s tough for me to see other players who’ve been on fire, playing really good tennis, and also friends be on the sideline for so long because the body can’t handle the amount of stress that this tour puts on it.”

Shelton’s comments come after former British No 1 John Lloyd spoke exclusively to Tennis365 about the topic of injuries and called for some big changes

“It’s going to get worse,” said Lloyd, a former Australian Open finalist.

“An ideal world — which will never happen — is that they move the Australian Open to March, but it’ll never happen. But at least the better compromise is they make the Grand Slams best of three [sets].”

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