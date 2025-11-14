Ben Shelton’s difficult debut ATP Finals campaign came to an end with a defeat to Jannik Sinner in his third and final round robin match.

The world No 5 fell 3-6, 6-7(3) fell to Sinner in Turin on Friday, and he now holds a 1-8 record against the Italian star having lost their last eight encounters without winning a set.

Shelton had already been eliminated from the ATP Finals prior to playing Sinner after losing to Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Ben Shelton posts 0-3 record on ATP Finals debut

Ben Shelton finished winless at the ATP Finals after losing to Jannik Sinner in his final match of 2025

The American did, though, earn a healthy prize money sum for appearing in Turin

Shelton assessed his end to the season after returning from a shoulder injury

Sinner, the world No 2 and reigning champion at the ATP Finals, has finished top of the Bjorn Borg Group with a 3-0 record after beating the 23-year-old American.

The four-time major champion broke Shelton twice in the opening set before winning a competitive second set on a tiebreak.

How many ranking points and how much prize money did Ben Shelton earn in Turin?

As Ben Shelton exited the 2025 ATP Finals with a 0-3 record, he did not collect any ATP ranking points.

The world No 5 leaves Turin with $331,000 in prize money as this is the set participation fee earned by players who complete three singles matches in the round robin stage at the ATP Finals.

ATP Finals prize money breakdown

Participant fee: $331,000 (for three complete matches)

Alternate fee: $155,000

Round robin: $396,500 per match win

Semi-final: $1,183,500

Final: $2,367,000

Unbeaten champion: $5,071,000

What did Ben Shelton say after losing to Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals?

In his post-match press conference, Shelton reflected on the challenging end to what was a hugely positive 2025 season for him.

“Yeah, tough to finish out the season like this, 0-3 at the Finals. Yeah, for me obviously a great year. A lot of positives,” said the 23-year-old.

“Tennis is full of highs and lows. This will just make me work harder in the off-season, make me even more excited for the 2026 season. But yeah, it stings, for sure.”

Shelton also addressed how he performed in the latter stages of the season after coming back from the shoulder injury he suffered at the US Open.

“Yeah, definitely not my best. I played one good match. Actually wouldn’t say that today was a bad match either. My match against [Andrey] Rublev in Paris I thought I played well,” Shelton assessed.

“Yeah, it’s just tennis. Everybody is wired differently. Me coming back from being out for a while, it takes me a little bit to find my rhythm. Trying to do that at the end of the year when guys are really, really in good form is difficult.

“For me, I’ll find it. I’ll find my movement, all the different shots around the court that I need. Today I played a good match from the baseline, from the net. I just honestly got out-served. That was kind of the theme all three matches I played here: the guys served better than me. That’s not a biggest concern. I know I have a great serve.

“Got to give a lot of credit at the end of this year the way that guys, in-form players, played. There’s no easy matches in my group. Yeah, came up a little bit short.”

