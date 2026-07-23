Ben Shelton has suffered from a wildly inconsistent season during 2026, with extreme highs and very worrying lows.

While the American has claimed three ATP Tour titles already this year, at the Dallas Open, the Munich Open, and the Stuttgart Open, he has also suffered some worrying early defeats at major tournaments.

Shelton was beaten in the first round of Wimbledon this year, in a tournament he was tipped to do very well in, especially due to Carlos Alcaraz’s absence.

He was also poor at the Sunshine Double on home soil, as he was beaten in the third round of Indian Wells and the second round of the Miami Open.

Shelton’s dad and coach, Brian Shelton, has detailed one of the key reasons for the American’s worrying record at the big events so far in 2026.

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Speaking to Caroline Garcia on the Tennis Insider Club, the American coach said: “As a coach, that’s the challenge, working with a guy like Ben, who is very aggressive.

“But there are times when he crosses that line and sabotages himself, and doesn’t make it to the second or third round of the tournament.”

Shelton was also asked about coaching his son and the strain it has put on their relationship since he has been performing at the elite level of the ATP Tour.

“It’s difficult to balance those two roles, being a father to someone who is still very young, growing up, discovering life, and at the same time being his coach,” he said.

“Yes, it’s tough sometimes. But I think for me it’s just about being patient and aware. And I’m constantly attuned to where Ben is, mentally and emotionally, when he wants to talk about tennis, his game, things related to the sport.

“I’m aware of that. And when he doesn’t want to, I know that too. So I simply respect both of them. And I think that’s where our relationship is healthy.”

Shelton currently holds a 25-11 win loss record for the 2026 season, although he has dropped down the ATP Tour rankings due to his first round exit at Wimbledon.

The star currently sits at World No 8, although he has already put a plan in place to rectifiy his rankings slip.

The American has taken a late wildcard into the Washington Open, although he will have to play well in order not to lose anymore ranking points.

The star reached the semi finals of the Washington Open in 2025, so he will have to reach the final in order to collect some much-needed points.